Microsoft updates Bing Translator for Windows Phone with offline … – Engadget

Never again will Windows Phone owners worry about ordering raw beef in Spain without first knowing what'll arrive on their plate. That's because the crew at Microsoft have updated the Bing Translator app, which is available for free in the Marketplace. It now allows users to point their cameras at otherwise unintelligible text and then view a proper translation as an overlay on the photograph. As another nifty trick, Bing Translate allows users to speak phrases into their phone, which will then be audibly translated into a foreign language of choice. Most impressive, however, is the app's new offline capabilities, which can be enabled with the simple download of a language pack. Bing Translator supports English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Chinese Simplified, and if you'd like a peek into its functionality, just hop the break for the video.

<a data-cke-saved-href='http://video.msn.com?vid=c0b91059-9ce0-477f-a391-53fbb53c061e&mkt=en-us&from=sp^en-us&src=FLPl:embed::uuids' href='http://video.msn.com?vid=c0b91059-9ce0-477f-a391-53fbb53c061e&mkt=en-us&from=sp^en-us&src=FLPl:embed::uuids' target='_new' title='New Translator App for Windows Phone Powered by Bing Available for Free Download' >Video: New Translator App for Windows Phone Powered by Bing Available for Free Download</a>

