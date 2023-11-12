What is Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code and how to get … – Sportskeeda

Almost every Free Fire fan is aware of the Advance Server, which serves as a testing ground for each OB update. Players get their hands on the unreleased content via Advance Server before the rollout of the actual update. However, only a limited number of users with the Activation Code get access to this server.

Usually, the Activation Code for a specific Advance Server contains 16 randomly placed characters. Each Activation Code is unique and is available for one-time use. Moreover, only a certain number of players who register for the Advance Server receive the Activation Code from the program’s official website.

In the following section, readers can learn how to obtain an Activation Code after registering for the Advance Server program.

Here’s how you can register for the Free Fire Advance Server and get the unique Activation Code alongside a download link:

Step 1: You can use any web browser on your mobile, tablet, PC, or Laptop to open the official website for the Advance Server. Copy and paste the link given below to redirect to the official website:

https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Note: The website only started working a few days before the release of an Advance Server and went offline after its end.

Step 2: The website offers Google and Facebook as options for sign-in. You can use the alternative linked to your FF/FF MAX account. Otherwise, the sign-in will not work.

If you use a guest account, bind it to your Gmail or Facebook account before registering for the Advance Server.

Step 3: After successfully logging in, you will have to register by providing your active email ID. Once you have filled in the required ID, you can tap “Join Now” to complete the registration.

Step 4: The website will redirect you to the download page after a successful registration. You can find the Activation Code and the download link (after the launch of Free Fire Advance Server) on the given webpage.

However, if you haven’t received the Activation Code, let the site reload and wait. You can log in again later using the account (Facebook or Google) you have registered with on the Free Fire Advance Server website to check whether the Activation Code is available or not.

Only a limited number of players receive the code, so ensure you register for Advance Server as soon as the website starts working. After registering for the Free Fire Advance Server and getting the Activation Code, you can use the download link to install the game client.

After installation, the Activation Code can be used to unlock the Advance Server game client (one APK per code).

