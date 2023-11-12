Invasion season 2’s first trailer shows an alien war – The Verge

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

The first season of Invasion was a prelude to war with an alien species, and now, the battle is really breaking out. At least, that’s sure how it looks in the new season 2 trailer for the Apple TV Plus series.

While the show initially detailed the early days of an alien invasion, showcasing how events unfolded from multiple perspectives across the globe, the second season takes place 121 days after the strange, creepy creatures set down on Earth. The trailer hints at an organized counterattack from humanity, while also teasing an Arrival-style situation focused on figuring out how to communicate with the alien force.

Season 2 of Invasion starts streaming on August 23rd, with the 10-episode run lasting through October 25th (new episodes will drop on Wednesdays). It’s part of a packed run of streaming sci-fi this summer, which includes the Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka, also premiering on August 23rd.

