New GTA 6 Release Date Rumor May Be The Most Likely – Screen Rant

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 is in development, and despite the long wait and speculated delays, it may release much sooner than many had anticipated.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will join the series’ diverse and intricate world of crime and warfare perhaps sooner than many had expected. From daring heists to thrilling encounters with law enforcement, it’s obvious why the franchise is beloved by millions. After the praise Grand Theft Auto V received, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next game – and the most recent rumors on its release window seem to have some veracity.

Grand Theft Auto 5 launched all the way back in 2013, so it is understandable that many players are itching to get their hands on a sequel after waiting nearly a decade. Rockstar has supported fans with countless updates to GTA Online, like its upcoming Criminal Enterprises Update, keeping fans invested in the popular multiplayer mode. However, this update is not the only development made by Rockstar Games, as new information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 has begun circulating.

Many GTA 6 theories have been floating around, including the speculation that the next game will recreate Vice City, the Miami-inspired sunny setting featured in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Other rumors point to the game taking place in different cities or even locations outside of America. Much speculation on the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 has also been made by creators and industry specialists alike, with Rockstar Games confirming it as the studio’s next game back in 2020. While the lack of information suggests that the project is still years away, it appears that this highly anticipated game is expected very soon – according to Bloomberg.

Although fake GTA 6 leaks abound, industry analysts are expecting Rockstar Games’ next title to release sometime in Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, which will run from April 2023 all the way to March 2024. Although there is no firm release date currently, the game is anticipated two years from now. Rockstar also appears to be crunching down on potential delays regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, after a group of designers departed from Rockstar’s Edinburgh office following disappointment regarding the lack of progress.

Many other details regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 are also surfacing, some of which suggest it will differ heavily from its predecessors. Such details include a potential GTA 6 female protagonist and Miami setting. This most recent batch of rumors comes from Bloomberg‘s Jason Schreier, whom many view as a significant authority on upcoming projects in the industry. His involvement alone makes this speculation a bit more believable than previous rumors, but a healthy dose of skepticism is never detrimental when considering such matters. For now, the many updates coming to Grand Theft Auto Online should keep fans satisfied until Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arrives in the coming years.

Source: Bloomberg

