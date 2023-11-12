Microsoft leak reveals GTA 6 could have 2024 release date – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Microsoft believes GTA 6 will be launching in 2024 according to documents regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition that Sony is trying desperately to stop.
GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of, if not the biggest video games of all time. The highly-anticipated title has been in development for years now, but Rockstar Games has yet to officially unveil the game.
However, we may finally be about to get our first official look at the game quite soon if Microsoft’s prediction holds true.
Microsoft is of the belief that GTA 6 will be coming out in 2024, according to a 111-page document filed to the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom.
As Insider-Gaming reports, hidden inside the document was a quote from Microsoft that reads, “The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto IV is expected to be released in 2024.”
Microsoft cites leaks from Tech Radar as the reason for this belief, but there’s a good chance that the company has some additional knowledge about GTA 6’s planned release.
It should also be noted that the Activision Blizzard acquisition has resulted in Sony suggesting that the PlayStation 6 will be released at some point after 2027, so if Microsoft is right, GTA 6 will have a good bit of life on the current generation of consoles.
Hype surrounding GTA 6 reached new highs earlier this year when 90 videos showing in-development gameplay footage of the game leaked following a massive hack.
The footage revealed that Vice City will indeed be the returning location for the series and confirmed that players will be able to switch between a female and male protagonist.
There’s still no word on when Rockstar will officially unveil the game, but the company has promised that the hack has not impacted development.
Rockstar has also promised that GTA 6 will set new benchmarks for the entertainment industry as a whole when players finally get their hands on it.
