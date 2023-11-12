Alley Cat Allies provides humane assistance to address cat … – DVM 360

In recognition of Global Cat Day 2023, the organization along with the local humane society are spaying and neutering cats while distributing cat food

Today marks Global Cat Day in which advocates worldwide join Alley Cat Allies, an advocacy organization for cats, to protect cats and kittens. This year’s theme is Cats Are Community.1

sun_apple / stock.adobe.com

“Cats are our family, friends, and neighbors, and our unique relationship with them spans thousands of years, across all borders and every language,” said Coryn Julien, director of communications for Alley Cat Allies, in an organizational release.1 “But even with so much history together, cats still need people to stand up for them against cruelty and other threats to their lives. On Global Cat Day, we call on everyone around the world to become cat advocates and defend cats as we should defend all members of our community.”

To address Global Cat Day and further its mission, Alley Cat Allies has announced in a respective release that is has launched a humane, nonlethal program to manage the community cat population in the Cayman Islands.2 In this area, the Department of Environment and Department of Agriculture have instilled an invasive species plan for feral cats which ultimately leads to euthanasia if they do not belong to any owner as these animals are believed to be threatening local wildlife populations.3

According to the Cayman Islands government,3 the invasive species plan consists of various stages, with the first being to microchip all companion cats in the target area at no cost and gather information on the cat and its owner. Next, is widespread trapping of feral cats, mainly in ecologically sensitive areas and source populations that would quickly migrate. Traps are regularly monitored, and triggered traps are replaced. Collected cats are kept in a safe area and checked for microchips and if a cat has a microchip, it is checked against the companion cat database and immediately returned to the owner. Cats without a microchip are euthanatized via injection by a veterinarian.

To help prevent this from occurring, starting today Alley Cat Allies is teaming up with Cayman Islands Humane Society to provide on-the-ground spaying and neutering surgery for up to 100 cats on Grand Cayman Island and distribute hundreds of pounds of cat food to caregivers in need of assistance.2

Alley Cat Allies notes that along with being cruel, killing cats to help protect other species is fruitless and not long lasting because of a phenomenon known as the Vacuum Effect. This means that removing feral cat populations opens a habitat for a surge of new cats, either from neighboring territories or born from survivors. Each time cats are removed, the population will rebound leading to a costly, endless cycle of trapping and killing.4

References

Safe spaces for survivors and their pets

Katie Campbell shares how RedRover is helping individuals experiencing domestic violence keep their pets and maintain the human-animal bond while also keeping them and their pets out of harm’s way

Read More

Podcast CE: Treatment of parvoviral enteritis

Learn and earn 0.25 credits online with dvm360 Flex

Listen

Wellness and mobility tips in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

YuMove dog joint supplement company provides these invaluable tips that you can share with pet owners

Read More

Podcast CE: Panoquell-CA1 and its role in the management of acute pancreatitis

Learn and earn CE credits online with dvm360 Flex

Listen

Online platform now helps reunite both cat and dog owners with lost pets

CatRadar updates its name to PetRadar after successfully reconnecting 8,000 missing cats with their families

Read More

Halloween pet safety tips: Keep the “spooky” in spooky season just for humans

As clients enjoy Halloween fun, ensure they are educated on keeping their beloved pets safe and comfortable

Read More

2 Clarke Drive

Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

source