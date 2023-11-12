Netflix Original Movies & Series Releasing in May 2023 – What's on Netflix



A look ahead of the Netflix Originals planned for May including the Bridgerton spinoff and Jennifer Lopez’s first major Netflix movie.

Kasey Moore · @kasey__moore

·

Illustration by What’s on Netflix

Welcome to another monthly preview of all the new Netflix Original movies and series scheduled to touch down on Netflix globally (unless otherwise stated) throughout May 2023.

Please note: this is an active preview and this list does not represent the full list of Netflix Originals coming up in May 2023. We’ll be updating it regularly, so keep it bookmarked.

Coming to Netflix: May 4th

Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest franchises, so it only made sense that eventually, we’d see the drama expand into different formats and even spin-offs. The first major spin-off arrives in early May 2023 as a prequel series called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Rolling the clock back, this new limited series (consisting of six episodes) tells the origin of Queen Charlotte, who Golda Rosheuvel plays in the mothership series. The series rewinds the clock and centers on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte while also telling the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.



Coming to Netflix: May 12th

Picture: Netflix

Originally scheduled to release in 2022, this is one of the several projects you’ll see Jennifer Lopez appearing in over the next few years. Confirmed within the 2023 Netflix Original movie lineup, this action thriller will see Lopez star alongside Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.

The movie, directed by Niki Caro, is about a female assassin known who has been in hiding but has to come out to help protect her daughter, who she gave up many years ago.

Coming to Netflix: May 18th

Picture: Netflix

Serving as a spin-off to the Netflix rom-com franchise, To All The Boys, this new series focuses on the life of teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey who discovers she’s still got a lot to learn after moving halfway around the world.

Coming to Netflix: May 25th

Picture: Netflix

Also known as UTAP, Arnold Schwarzenegger will lead this new action-comedy spy series which will be the actor’s first major TV project, having only been involved in feature films for the past few decades.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, and Barbara Eve Harris stand alongside Schwarzenegger.

Coming to Netflix: May 30th

Picture: Netflix

We’re getting six new episodes of the sketch show that’s completely bonkers and one of Netflix’s best comedy series of all time.

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: May 4th



This new Japanese sports drama comes from writer Tomoki Kanazawa and director Kan Eguchi.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series from Slow Tide:

“A juvenile delinquent becomes a sumo apprentice and finds himself on a collision course with a voiceless wrestler carrying a secret. A gritty look into the underbelly of professional sumo, a world full of young men with ambitions for money, women, fame, and power. This is the story in sumo ring where there is a sanctuary with a history of more than 1,500 years in Japan’s traditional culture and as a religious ceremony.”

Coming to Netflix: May 11th

Language: Japanese

Picture: Netflix

The final season of the anime series.

Coming to Netflix: May 19th

Language: Spanish

Picture: Netflix

Spanish crime drama about a young man called Sergio who hasn’t spoken since the day he murdered his parents. Six years later, a teen girl may be the key to revealing the whole story.

Coming to Netflix: May 26th

Language: German

Picture: Netflix

Coming to Netflix from the director of Blood Red Sky (currently the second biggest international movie of all time for Netflix) is Blood & Gold, described as a spaghetti Western set during WW2.

In the final days of WWII, a German deserter desperate to return home gets caught up in a battle against SS troops on a mission to uncover hidden gold.

Peter Thorwarth directs and Stefan Barth wrote the flick with Alexander Scheer, Robert Maaser, and Roy McCrery starring.

Want to see all the Netflix Originals coming in the months surrounding May? You can view all the April 2023 Originals here and an early look at the June 2023 Netflix Originals here.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what’s new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com



new Netflix releases this week

Netflix News and Previews

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 To Begin Filming in January 2024

Netflix News and Previews

‘Dampyr’ Movie is Coming to Netflix US in November 2023

Netflix News and Previews

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Sets November 2023 Filming Restart

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

What’s on Netflix is a trading name of the UK company Posterity Information Technology LTD (07645255)

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source