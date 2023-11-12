PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Prediction • 2023 to 2030 Forecast … – Benzinga

The world of cryptocurrencies has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, with new players entering the market every day. One such player that has caught the attention of investors worldwide is PancakeSwap.

As one of the leading decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap has become a household name in the crypto community. With its user-friendly interface and low transaction fees, it’s no surprise that the platform has grown exponentially, attracting a massive following in a short period.

With the Binance ecosystem continuing to expand, investors are eagerly anticipating PancakeSwap’s next steps and the future of this innovative project. This article aims to explore PancakeSwap’s price history and provide predictions for the upcoming months and years.

PancakeSwap is a DEX on the BNB Chain that empowers users to swap coins without intermediaries like Uniswap. With a BEP20 token standard developed by Binance, PancakeSwap sets unique criteria for new tokens to work in Binance’s ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), wallets and services.

As the leading DEX on the BNB Chain, PancakeSwap offers a range of services that cater to all kinds of traders. Whether you’re looking to stake CAKE in Syrup Pools, engage in automatic market maker liquidity provision, participate in Initial Farm Offerings or buy and sell NFTs via the NFT Marketplace, PancakeSwap has got you covered.

Since PancakeSwap’s September 2020 launch, it has amassed $4 billion in total value locked (TVL), drawing a vast following with its low transaction fees and user-friendly interface.

However, PancakeSwap’s DEX model has a catch — anyone can list a token and provide liquidity, increasing potential risks for users. Therefore, users must research tokens before trading to avoid pitfalls.

The estimated market capitalization of PancakeSwap, which is calculated by multiplying the current market price per coin with the circulating supply of coins, is $750 million. With this market capitalization, PancakeSwap has earned a place among the top 75 largest cryptocurrencies globally.

According to CoinGecko, PancakeSwap currently ranks fourth in terms of market size among DEX tokens, trailing behind Uniswap, Synthetic Network and Curve DAO.

Changelly is a useful tool that leverages historical price data and AI to provide forecasts for the future pricing of cryptocurrencies like CAKE, among others. Although the platform offers interesting insights, it is important to acknowledge that long-term predictions are typically not accurate. According to Changelly’s current data, CAKE’s price is expected to increase over the next few years, but this prediction comes with some serious risks.

Changelly’s forecast for 2023 predicts that the price of CAKE will fall between $5.43 to $6.55, with an average of $5.59, potentially resulting in a return of over 30%.

Changelly predicts that CAKE’s price in 2024 will range from $7.93 to $9.25 with an average price of $8.21, representing a return of over 100%.

For 2025, the minimum price is forecasted to drop to $12.19 and the maximum to reach $13.88, with an average price of $12.52 which would result in a return exceeding 200%.

For 2026, the minimum price is forecasted to drop to $17.34 and the maximum to reach $21.08, with an average price of $17.84, which would result in an ROI of over 300%.

For 2027, the minimum price is forecasted to drop to $0.32 and the maximum to reach $0.38, with an average price of $0.33, which would result in an ROI of over 400%.

Despite being far in the future, Changelly also predicts a possible minimum price of $70.90 for CAKE in 2030, with a maximum of $87.11 and an average price of $1, yielding an ROI of 1,600%.

It is important to exercise caution when considering these long-term predictions as they are dependent on the ongoing significance of PancakeSwap and the overall stability of the cryptocurrency market.

Leading exchanges like Binance and KuCoin provide several options for purchasing CAKE such as through credit card transactions, swapping and trading pairs like CAKE/USDT or CAKE/BTC. However, before choosing an exchange, it is important to compare prices and features offered by each platform. Unfortunately, Binance.US doesn’t support CAKE but you can easily purchase BNB or another popular token on Binance Smart Chain like BUSD and swap it for CAKE on the Pancakeswap app. This will require a software wallet such as Trust Wallet or a hardware wallet like Tangem.

Although showing early signs of strength in early 2023, reaching a $50 value for CAKE remains unlikely under the current macroeconomic climate. As with most altcoins, CAKE’s performance is heavily influenced by Bitcoin’s performance and the broader market conditions.

It remains uncertain whether crypto’s positive start in 2023 will continue in the near future, but experts like Benjamin Cowen believe that the bull market could return by the end of 2023, potentially setting the stage for an increase in CAKE’s price. However, these predictions are speculative and should be viewed with caution, as it’s impossible to predict future price fluctuations with certainty.

Two factors to consider for the future of cryptocurrencies like CAKE are the Federal Reserve’s pivot towards raising interest rates and the next Bitcoin halving in mid-2024. Historically, Bitcoin halving events have resulted in significant price increases across the crypto market, and if positive market sentiment and the metaverse gaming trend continue, there’s potential for CAKE’s value to reach $50 by the end of 2024. However, it’s crucial to remember that these predictions are speculative and subject to market fluctuations.

It is recommended to use a self-custody crypto wallet to ensure the safety and security of your crypto assets. These wallets provide you with complete control and eliminate the risks associated with centralized exchange platforms.

You can choose from two types of crypto wallets: software and hardware wallets. While hardware wallets are widely regarded as the more secure option because of their offline storage, software wallets are connected to the internet and offer superior accessibility but with reduced security.

The Tangem Wallet is a remarkable hardware wallet that eliminates the risks posed by seed phrases, providing support for over 2,000+ different crypto assets and 100+ dApps. This innovative wallet combines a physical card and a mobile application to offer unparalleled levels of security and convenience.

Trust Wallet is a reputable software wallet that allows users to store, trade and collect a vast assortment of crypto and NFTs. Acquired by Binance in 2018, Trust Wallet has gained the trust of millions of users worldwide by providing seamless access to over 250,000 crypto assets across 65 blockchains, making it a popular choice for investors of all levels.

Investing in PancakeSwap could be a wise decision, but like any investment, it comes with potential risks and rewards. The platform has gained immense popularity since its launch in September 2020, now boasting a user base of millions and over $3 billion in TVL. Its low transaction fees and unique focus on BEP20 tokens make it a top choice for traders.

However, PancakeSwap operates on a decentralized model, which means that anyone can list a token and provide liquidity for it. This feature creates risks for investors who may come across fraudulent activities or scam tokens. It’s important to conduct thorough research before investing in any token and exercise caution while trading.

