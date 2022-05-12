Technology
Netflix membership: How to get Netflix membership free of cost – BGR India
How To
Netflix offers four subscription plans for consumers in India starting at Rs 199 and going up to Rs 799. Under the Netflix Rs 199 mobile plan, users get access to two screens (including phone and video resolution of 480 pixels. Three other Netflix plans are priced to Rs 499, Rs 649, and Rs 799. Also Read – Disney Plus gains almost 8 million new subscribers globally as Netflix witnesses a slump
Under Rs 499 basic Netflix plan offers good video quality, 480p resolution, and support for four devices including phone, tablet, computer and TV. The third plan worth Rs 649 offers support “better” video quality, resolution of 1080pixels, and support for four devices including phone, tablet, computer and TV. Lastly, the most premium Netflix plan worth Rs 799 offers best video quality, 4K+HDR resolution and support for four devices including a phone, tablet, computer and TV. Also Read – Netflix will launch its ad-supported tier by the end of 2022: Report
To subscribe to a membership, you can simply head over to the Netflix website and purchase the subscription plan that suits you the best. You can buy the Netflix plan with UPI, debit or credit card, Paytm or any other online transaction process. Also Read – Reliance Jio launches Rs 333, Rs 583, Rs 783 prepaid plans with 3 months Disney+ Hotstar subscription
If you do not wish to buy a Netflix plan and want a free subscription plan, there are ways to get that as well. There are several broadband plans from operators like Reliance Jio that offer free Netflix subscription to users. Take a look at the plans here.
Rs 1499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 300mbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.
Rs 2499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 500mbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.
Rs 3999 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 1gbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days.
Rs 8499 JioFiber plan offers free Netflix along with unlimited data with 1gbps download and upload speed, unlimited calls for a validity period of 30 days. This plan offers 6600GB of data in total for the validity period.
To get free JioFiber connection, you can simply head over to the Jio.com official website or the Mi Jio app. To recharge your existing JioFiber customer number you can do it online via paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, or just head over to the Jio.com website.
automobile
Telecom
How To
automobile
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Google Stadia dead? For you it is
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
Will metaverse be enough to keep Facebook relevant among masses?
Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why
Vivo TWS Neo Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions
OnePlus Nord First Impressions
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
BYD India partners with new EV charging networks to expand charging facilities
Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano
BSNL to roll out 5G services in India in 2023, 4G coming this year
Mahindra shares new teaser of Mahindra Scorpio 2022
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here
Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano
Solar Panel
Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India
Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices
Free Fire MAX में बहुत आसानी से पहुंच जाएंगे Heroic रैंक तक, बस भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G में मिलेगा MediaTek का तगड़ा प्रोसेसर, गेमिंग होगी शानदार
How to get Blue tick on Instagram: इन आसान स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके पाएं ब्लू टिक
Mahindra लाई सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाला बुलडोजर! क्लेम हुआ फेल तो कंपनी लौटाएगी पैसे
Need for Speed Mobile का गेम-प्ले ऑनलाइन हुआ लीक, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च
Features
News
News
Features
new arrivals in india
12,490
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
54,999
Price Not Available
12,999
11,999
Price Not Available
36,999
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!
BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on the mobile and general consumer electronics markets. It is America’s number one source of exclusive and breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles and casual readers alike. more
Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited