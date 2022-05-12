Technology
Google I/O 2022: Event dates announced for possible Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch showcases – Notebookcheck.net
Google has announced the dates for this year’s I/O Developer Conference. Billed as the company’s annual conference for developers, Google still tends to unveil products at I/O events, like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in 2019. Additionally, the company presented Wear OS 3 at I/O 2021, where it also confirmed Fitbit’s and Samsung’s commitment to its smartwatch OS.
According to a new event website, Google I/O 2022 will begin on May 11 at 17:00 UTC. Unlike Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Google I/O 2022 will only last a day, ending on May 12. Currently, Google has not outlined its program for I/O 2022, although we expect it to provide more details about at least Android 13 and Wear OS 3.
Moreover, Google is rumoured to launch the Pixel Watch at this year’s event, pictured above in a leaked marketing renders. Purportedly set to debut with a customised-Exynos SoC, the Pixel Watch could also be the test bed for a next-generation Google Assistant. However, Google is expected to price the Pixel Watch to compete with the Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at US$399. The Pixel 6a could make an appearance too, but Jon Prosser now claims that Google could have pushed its release until the summer.
