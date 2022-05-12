9to5Mac Happy Hour 373: iPhone 14 chip rumors, Apple Studio Display reviews, iOS 15.4 launches – 9to5Mac

March 18

Seth Kurkowski

– Mar. 18th 2022 11:25 am PT

@SethKurk

Zac and Benjamin review the reviews of the iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display. Plus, iOS 15.4 launches with genuinely cool features, and there’s some interesting developments in the iPhone 14 rumor mill.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by New Relic: That next 9:00 p.m. call is just waiting to happen, get New Relic before it does! You can get access to the whole New Relic platform and 100GB of data free, forever – no credit card required. Sign up at NewRelic.com/happyhour.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Advertisement

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

@SethKurk

Memories of the iPod

Kuo: USB-C iPhone 15 in the works

Apple releases new firmware for AirPods

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

source