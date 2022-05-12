Shiba Inu Now Accepted as Payment by Switzerland-Based Multinational Company – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by @ShibaXanders, an admin of the Shiba Inu Venezuela community, Fidinam group, a multinational located in Switzerland, is now accepting Shiba Inu as a payment method.

Fidinam reportedly has a presence in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States and soon in Spain. According to a recent announcement, Porsche Towson, Baltimore’s only exclusive Porsche center, has partnered with cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay in order to accept digital assets, Shiba Inu inclusive.

Shiba Inu EXPANSION is imminent. I present to them, the first multinational located in Switzerland, to accept Shiba Inu as a payment method. Let’s welcome “FIDINAM” have a presence in Germany, Austria, Belgium, United Kingdom, USA and Soon in Spain. WOOF! https://t.co/aRc00FbvsV pic.twitter.com/16zDWIqXFl

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu coin in late 2021, which allowed for spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted. SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.

Shiba Inu trifecta, leash and bone debut on SimpleHold, a light wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other assets, thus allowing users to hold and swap leash and bone.

Welcome $LEASH and $BONE on SimpleHold 🥳💚

Both coins are part of @Shibtoken ecosystem and are available for trade on #ShibaSwap

Congrats to @ShibArmy and the whole #SHIB community 🐶

➡️ Store #LEASH and #BONE in SimpleHold – https://t.co/kPZXYgvR2I pic.twitter.com/qnPj7YKG90

SHIB has been gaining traction after the long-awaited listing by the popular Robinhood investment app that took place earlier this month. For almost a week now, SHIB has been holding the position of the biggest token by USD value for the top 100 ETH whales and has been on the top 10 list of the most purchased coins.

At the moment, the top ETH whales hold 53,391,158,345,427 SHIB worth $1,357,748,940. This is 15.14% of their comprised portfolio.

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000255, per CoinMarketCap data. Besides, SHIB is expanding across exchanges. As covered previously by U.Today, on April 20, decentralized exchange Parex opens SHIB deposits and launches a SHIB/USDT trading pair.

