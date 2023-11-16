Xbox drops surprise free download for users – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 15:15 , 22 May 2023 BST



Last updated 15:15 , 22 May 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Microsoft

With the PlayStation Showcase a mere two days away, I’m imagining that gaming conversations this week are going to be extremely Sony-centric, but do not worry my Xbox-loving friends. It’s less than three weeks to go until Xbox’s own showcase, followed by the highly anticipated Starfield Direct – and in the meantime, there is a fun freebie US based Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can currently take advantage of.

What are you hoping to hear about during the Xbox showcase? Upon announcing the showcase, it was teased that “this is the day gamers have been waiting for,” which bodes well. Beyond Starfield, we don’t really know what Xbox’s next major release is going to be. That may just be the most exciting way to enter this showcase though. Fresh IPs, newly-announced sequels .. so much potential. For now, let’s hop back to that freebie which should keep you entertained in the meantime.

Take a look at Starfield in action below.

As reported by IGN, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the US can currently grab 75 days of Walmart+ completely for free as a part of your subscription. The only catch is that you can’t have used a Walmart+ trial before, and you cannot be a past or present Walmart+ subscriber. Walmart+ includes access to Paramount+ by the way so yes, you can watch the Halo series. There’s also Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves … so many good options.

IGN adds though that you can actually extend this free trial to 105 days. Simply sign up to the regular Walmart+ free 30-day trial. Then, activate the Xbox Game Pass Walmart+ perk before the existing 30-day trial expires. This will extend the overall trial day to 105 days. Easy peasy.

After the trial period, the subscription will renew for $12.95 a month, so don’t forget to cancel if you don’t want to incur a change when the 105-day period ends. Happy viewing.

