Insiders At Adobe Sold US$17m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness – Yahoo Finance

Over the past year, many Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Adobe

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Independent Director, John Warnock, sold US$5.4m worth of shares at a price of US$320 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$335. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.0% of John Warnock's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.3m for 4.45k shares. But insiders sold 51.80k shares worth US$17m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Adobe than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Adobe. In total, Co-Founder & Independent Director John Warnock sold US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$395m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

An insider hasn't bought Adobe stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Adobe makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Adobe you should be aware of.

Of course Adobe may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Automotive publication MotorTrend named its 2024 car of the year on Thursday. The decision is a metaphor for how many Americans seem to feel about battery-electric vehicles or BEVs these days. It also shows what BEV sellers must do to change impressions.

Warren Buffett, the venerated investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is set to amass over $6 billion in dividend income in the coming year, with a significant portion of this windfall emanating from just three stocks. This substantial income stream underscores the effectiveness of Buffett's investment strategy, one that favors profitability and long-term value. Top Dividend Earners in Buffett’s Portfolio Buffett’s predilection for dividend-bearing stocks isn’t just a matter of preference; it’s

In the constantly evolving tech industry, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has found a way to stay relevant year after year. Microsoft is undoubtedly one of the best businesses in the world, and financial metrics prove this, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy its stock. Near an all-time high, Microsoft’s valuation just doesn’t make sense. Therefore, we are neutral on the stock. The Numbers Point Toward an Amazing Business There are several ways one could analyze Microsoft stock a

Brewer looks to win back its core buyers.

(Bloomberg) — Fallout from an Elon Musk post that endorsed antisemitic views spread Thursday, prompting outrage from an investor in his electric-vehicle company Tesla Inc. Hours earlier, a major advertiser said it would pull ads from X over pro-Nazi content on the Musk-owned blogging site.Most Read from BloombergAston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll Sells F1 Team Stake at £1 Billion ValuationHamas Mastermind Who Tricked Israel Is Top Target in Gaza TunnelsApple Plans to Make It Easier to Text Betw

Imagine your child is getting married and you want to help pay for their wedding. You’ve been saving for years and now have $30,000 set aside for their big day, which you plan to hand over in the form of a check. However, before you pass along that much cash, it’s important to understand the […] The post Do I Need to Worry About the Gift Tax If I Pay $30,000 Toward My Child's Wedding? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

(Bloomberg) — Applied Materials Inc., the largest US maker of chipmaking machinery, slid in late trading following a report that it faces a US criminal investigation for allegedly violating export restrictions to China. Most Read from BloombergAston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll Sells F1 Team Stake at £1 Billion ValuationHamas Mastermind Who Tricked Israel Is Top Target in Gaza TunnelsApple Plans to Make It Easier to Text Between iPhones and Androids‘Fed-Friendly’ Data Lift Bonds as S&P 500 Wave

In 2017, at the Daily Journal Corporation Annual Meeting, Charlie Munger, renowned for his investment expertise and role as Berkshire Hathaway’s vice chairman, addressed a range of topics, offering insights that extended beyond the financial realm. The Daily Journal Corporation, a significant legal affairs publishing company in Los Angeles, provided the setting for Munger’s discourse​​. During the meeting, Munger, then 93, replicated the essence of a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, delvi

My wife and I are elderly. I have an individual retirement account (IRA) worth about $100,000, and we have a trust set up through our children to protect our assets. If one or both of us have to go into … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Can a Nursing Home ‘Take Our IRA?' My Wife and I Are Elderly. We Have a $100K IRA and a Trust to Protect Our Assets. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Investors need to pay close attention to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Microsoft’s Ignite 2023 event came with a lot of updates, and AI product reveals and expansions were front and center as the company laid out its updated vision for IT professionals. As our own Devin Coldewey wrote in October, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has made it clear that the company is all-in on AI, and Ignite was proof of that. From rebranding its ChatGPT competitor Bing Chat to be under the Copilot umbrella, to the highly anticipated custom AI chips to compete with Nvidia and ways to gen

Retirement, ideally a period of relaxation and enjoyment after years of hard work, is often envisioned as a time to pursue hobbies, travel or simply unwind. But for many, this phase of life is marred by financial worries, transforming what should be a golden era into a source of dread. A recent study from Zety sheds light on this growing concern, revealing that 40% of Americans fear retirement more than death, primarily because of financial insecurities. Don't Miss: How Much Cash Can I Expect To

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Intel rose by nearly 7% on Thursday, hitting their highest level in 17 months, after Mizuho Securities upgraded its rating on the semiconductor maker's stock to "buy," citing prospects of increased revenue from forthcoming chips and new production facilities. Intel is set to unveil a new data center and artificial intelligence chips in 2024, expected to be one of its most "prolific product launch in years", as well as open new chip-making facilities called foundries, Mizuho analysts, led by automotive and semiconductor specialist Vijay Rakesh, said in an investor note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Intel's stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its price target on the shares to $50 from $37.

A lot has changed since the Chinese president's last visit to the U.S. in 2017.

In my 401(k) retirement plan, I’m 82% stocks. I’m 65 and still working. Should I be moving my stocks to bonds? -Bob While it's not a satisfying answer, the real answer is that "it depends." The decision of whether to shift your 401(k) to a more conservative asset allocation will depend primarily on your longer-term […] The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Should I Be Moving Stocks to Bonds?’ I’m 65 and Have 82% of My 401(k) in Equities appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Experiencing their largest percentage declines in over a year, buying the dip in Alibaba (BABA) and Walmart (WMT) stock is certainly tempting as the busy holiday season approaches.

“I think the Fed’s overdone it. I think we’re going to see a lot more deflation going forward,” the ARK Invest CEO and founder said this week.

Companies with China exposure consider what wasn't mentioned, and why it's sometimes louder than what was said.

Larger technology stocks have burst higher, but the smart move is to hold them, not sell. Early on, it surged as analysts following companies in the fund raised their estimates for profit growth because artificial intelligence is enhancing product offerings, potentially allowing larger companies to take market share. Many are at the center of the emergence of AI or simply stand to benefit from the continued growth of the overall software business.

The latest Federal Reserve study revealed a concerning trend among American households, particularly those outside the wealthiest 20%, according to a Bloomberg report. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have depleted their extra savings and have less liquid assets than they had before the pandemic began. If this is you, consider speaking to a financial advisor. As of June, the bottom 80% of households by income, when adjusted for inflation, had lower bank deposits and other liquid as

source