Can you share Amazon Prime Video with others? – Android Authority

A lot of us are looking to save money on streaming subscriptions, and with Netflix‘s recent crackdown on account sharing, some of the alternative services are looking mighty appealing. Amazon’s streamer Prime Video is among the best all-around services, with a huge library of new and classic titles, including award-winning original shows and movies. But can you share Amazon Prime Video with others to save on subscription fees?

Read on for a look at how Amazon handles account sharing, who you can share with, and how to do it. And if you’re not already a Prime Video subscriber, you can get started by hitting the link below.

Amazon Household is Prime’s account-sharing interface. Members of a household can take advantage of Prime benefits as a whole. That means sharing access to shipping, deals, photos, gaming, and more, including Prime Video streaming. It also means you aren’t allowed to share your account with friends and family who don’t live with you.

Amazon doesn’t call this a family plan, but a household can include two adults along with kids and teens, whose access is limited by parental controls, so it’s effectively designed for families.

Strictly speaking, there’s nothing stopping you from just giving your login info to the people you live with, but as it will be tied to the rest of your Prime account, it can be nice to instead tie your Prime account to someone else’s as part of a household. That way everyone also gets their own profile.

However you do it, just be aware that you can only have three concurrent streams at any given time. But those don’t have to all be within your home. If you’re travelling or logging in from a friend’s house, you’ll still get access.

Setting up an Amazon Household is straightforward. You go the Household website where you’ll be prompted to select whether you’re adding an adult, teen, or child. From there, you’ll add the Household member’s name and email address or create a profile for them.

It’s as simple as that. Adults can then create their own log-in info and customize their profiles and stream at will.

If you’re sharing your account with someone who doesn’t live with you, Amazon could potentially cut you off, since it’s not strictly allowed. Having said that, some people do add Household members who don’t live with them or give out their log-in info. Be careful with your information, though, as people who log into your Prime Video account may be able to use the rest of your account, and if you have saved payment info, they could start ordering consumer goods in your name.

However many people you share Amazon Prime Video with, you’ll still have a maximum of three simultaneous streams.

Another way to shrink your Prime Video bill is to get a standalone streaming subscription. It’s not available in all markets, but Americans can take advantage of a cheaper tier that gives you access to Prime Video without the other bells and whistles of a Prime subscription.

For $8.99 per month, you can watch all your favorite shows and movies, and share your account using the methods explained above.

Now, for a lot of people, Prime Video is a cool bonus on their Prime subscriptions, and they have no interest in giving up free shipping or other goodies offered by Amazon, so this cost-saving strategy isn’t for everyone.

Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. A standalone Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime is only meant to be shared within households, hence the Amazon Household functionality and name.

At this time, Amazon doesn’t seem particularly concerned with people sharing their Prime Video accounts with people outside their households.

