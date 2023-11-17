Apple's Basic iPhone 15 Model Surges in Popularity After Upgrades – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Real Yield focuses on global issues and events that directly affect debt markets. Host Jonathan Ferro discusses stories from the fixed income world with the biggest names in the field. The show provides critical intelligence and analysis, allowing its audience to stay ahead of the competition.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Cargill-Hired Wheat Ship Sailing in Black Sea Damaged by Blast

Goodyear Is Elliott’s Latest Win in Activist’s Track Record of Stock Gains

Mortgage Growth in Canada Hasn’t Been This Weak Since 2001

Fed’s Collins Says Further Rate Hikes Not Off the Table

Fed’s Barr Says Recent Data Reinforce View That Rates Are Near Peak

Algorithms Can’t Replace Hollywood Yet, Just Ask AI Seinfeld

Star Litigator David Boies to Step Down From Helm of His Law Firm

Applied Materials Falls Most in Almost a Year on Reported Probe

Tesla Investors Call for Changes After Musk’s Antisemitic Post

OpenAI CEO Says Biggest AI Election Threats Are Ones Society Hasn't Seen Yet

Billionaires Niel, Saadé and Schmidt Invest in €300 Million AI Lab

Alibaba Sheds $22 Billion of Value After Walking Back Spin-Off Plans

Debt Sustainability Is ‘North Star’ for Italy, Top Official Says

Truckers to Pressure EU in Protest Over Ukraine Transport Deal

IRS Urged to Crack Down on Wealthy Tax Cheats in Puerto Rico

Cities in Spain Top Paris, London as Expats Seek Cheaper Housing

Five Ways to Support Veterans Through Golf This Holiday Season

One of Napoleon's signature bicorne hats on auction in France could fetch upwards of $650,000

Biden, Xi, Henry VIII and All That Glitters

André 3000’s Flute Album Is Exactly What Hip-Hop Is About

Is Cigna Copying Mark Cuban’s Drug-Pricing Plan?

What Really Makes a Reputation, on The Businessweek Show

The Share of Americans Who Are Mortgage-Free Is at an All-Time High

The Impact and Cost of Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitism on X

She Went After Epstein Fortune and JPMorgan. Then She Got Fired

Britain’s Working Class Work Six Weeks For Free Every Year

A $1.5 Trillion Loan Market Gets Stung by Anti-ESG Movement

India Tunnel Mishap Shows Risk of Building Up Fragile Himalayas

NYC Congestion Pricing Could Unleash a Transportation Revolution

The New Generation of Freeway Fighters Is Assembling

Los Angeles Returned Land to a Black Family. Was It Reparations?

Echoes of Bitcoin’s 2021 Record Run Emerge in the Derivatives Market

Crypto Firm CoinShares Looks to Buy ETFs From Rival Valkyrie

Ramaswamy’s Crypto Policy Calls for Deregulation and Gutting the SEC

Apple Inc.’s basic iPhone 15 model is taking almost twice as long for deliveries this year than its predecessor, signaling high demand for the company’s latest handsets.

Buyers in the US need to wait for 10 days to receive the basic model, up from six days for the previous generation device launched last year, according to data from Counterpoint Research. At the other end of the spectrum, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max increased pre-order waiting times to a record, the researchers found. Significant upgrades to both models drove renewed demand, though some of it came at the cost of Apple’s other options, the 15 Plus and 15 Pro, which both saw diminished wait times.

