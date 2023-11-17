Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2023.003.20215 – Neowin

































































































Jun 21, 2023 15:52 EDT



Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free, trusted standard for viewing, printing, signing, and annotating PDFs. Its the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. It’s connected to Adobe Document Cloud – so you can work with PDFs on computers and mobile devices.

Adobe Document Cloud is a revolutionary, modern and efficient way to get work done with documents in the office, at home or on-the-go. At the heart of Document Cloud is the all-new Adobe Acrobat DC, which will take e-signatures mainstream by delivering free e-signing with every individual subscription. Document Cloud includes a set of integrated services that use a consistent online profile and personal document hub. With Adobe Document Cloud, people will be able to create, review, approve, sign and track documents whether on a desktop or mobile device. Businesses will be able to take advantage of Document Cloud for enterprise which provides enterprise-class document services that integrate into systems of record such as CRM, HCM, CLM, and CMS, adding speed, efficiency and transparency to getting business done with documents.

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC new feature highlights:

Adobe PDF Pack premium features includes:

Download: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 64-bit | 337.0 MB (Freeware)

Download: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 32-bit | 251.0 MB

Link: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC Home Page | Release Notes | Screenshot

Get alerted to all of our Software updates on Twitter at @NeowinSoftware









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

microsoft weekly

geekom a5

windows 11 insider preview promo

twirl 137

windows 11 insider preview promo

rufus

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 23h2

win10vswin11

intel 14th gen benchmarks

oukitel wp27

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source