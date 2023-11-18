Smithsonian Exhibition Receives $1 Million Contribution From T … – Smithsonian Institution

Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History has received a contribution of

$1 million from T-Mobile for the upcoming exhibition, “Cellphone: Unseen Connections.” The exhibition and its educational programming will explore the intersection of technology, nature and culture through the cellphone. Using a vast array of objects, personal profiles and interactive displays, “Cellphone” will offer visitors the chance to explore the many ways that cellular phones bring people closer to one another, often in ways they never realized.

T-Mobile is recognized as one of the preeminent wireless companies in the United States. In conjunction with lead sponsor Qualcomm, they are supporting “Cellphone: Unseen Connections,” which will debut June 23.

“The advent of cellphones has brought unparalleled innovation to our world,” said Kirk Johnson, the Sant Director of the National Museum of Natural History. “In the process, people’s lives have been changed in ways that one barely could have imagined just a few years ago. T-Mobile has been in the forefront of this technological revolution, and it is with great pride that we welcome their generous support for our new exhibition, “Cellphone: Unseen Connections.”

The National Museum of Natural History connects people everywhere to Earth’s unfolding story. Opened in 1910, the museum maintains the world’s largest collections of natural history specimens and human artifacts. Our researchers, free exhibitions and educational programs address fundamental questions, spark curiosity and illuminate the beauty and wonder of our planet. The museum is open daily, except Dec. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the museum on its website, blog, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

