AT&T Black Friday: Learn How to Get Free Android Smartphones – AT&T Newsroom

Save Big on Smartwatches, Tablets and Connected Laptops, Too

Our Best Deals are Wrapped Up for Everyone – This Holiday Season, Every Day

UPDATE Dec. 2, 2022: Our holiday deals just got even sweeter! New and existing AT&T Consumer and Business customers can now enjoy up to $1,000 off the latest Samsung devices. That means you can also get the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for free with eligible trade-in1. Customers can take advantage of this deal beginning today, in addition to all our previously announced offers. For the latest offer details, visit att.com or business.att.com.

At AT&T*, we appreciate ALL our customers, which is why we treat both new AND existing customers to the best deals available – this holiday season and year-round. From free with trade-in options to no trade-in required and low monthly payments, we have deals to match everyone’s budget. Plus, with convenient features like free shipping and flexible returns, we make holiday shopping and giving your favorite people the gift of connection a breeze.

Everyone can get these smartphones for $0.

Samsung Galaxy S22

$0 with $35+ trade-in1 $0 with $35+ trade-in

Google Pixel 7

$0 with $35+ trade-in1 $0 with $35+ trade-in

Google Pixel 7 Pro

$0 with $35+ trade-in starting Nov. 241 $0 with $35+ trade-in starting Nov. 24

Everyone can also get these smartphones for $5/mo.

No trade-in required.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

$5/mo.2 $5/mo.

motorola edge

$5/mo.2 $5/mo.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

$5/mo.2 $5/mo.

Everyone can save big on smartwatches and tablets, too.

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch5/Watch5 Pro

Buy One Get One $430 off3 Buy One Get One $430 off

Google Pixel Watch

Buy One Get One FREE4 Buy One Get One FREE

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Less than $3/mo.5 Less than $3/mo.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Kids Edition

50% off6 50% off

For more devices and our latest offers, check out our full holiday gift guide.

I’m considering getting my kid their first phone. How do I know if they’re ready? Every child and family is different. That’s why we’ve teamed up with the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop the PhoneReady Quiz. If a phone is at the top of their list this year, take the quiz today to help you decide if your child is ready for mobile life.

What are the best ways to shop at AT&T? We offer many ways for you to shop the way you want.

How can I avoid Wi-Fi battles this winter? If you’re hosting for the holidays, you can expect an influx of devices connecting to your Wi-Fi network. With more people sharing a connection, they’ll need fast, reliable internet to help keep the peace. In fact, according to a recent Recon Analytics Survey commissioned by AT&T, if you have children in your home, you are nearly twice as likely to have a connectivity scuffle take place during the holidays. Help keep the peace this season and get AT&T Fiber, delivering speeds up to 5 Gigs in select areas. With superfast speeds and 99% reliability10, it’s the ideal choice for delivering internet.

In the spirit of giving, we have these great deals if you sign up for AT&T Fiber:

What are people saying? “At AT&T, we like to reward everyone by giving both new and existing customers our best deals on smartphones while shopping this holiday season,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president of wireless product marketing, AT&T. “Our customers can also enjoy feeling confident in their selections and efficient with their time through our expert service and convenient shopping options.”

What about AT&T PREPAIDSM customers? AT&T PREPAIDSM customers can enjoy sweet deals, too – and with no credit check. Devices like the Moto G Play, the Moto G Pure and the Samsung Galaxy A03s are FREE with in-store activation on unlimited plans with autopay15. Customers can also choose from 5G devices for as low as $49.9915. For more information on AT&T PREPAIDSM offers, visit att.com/prepaiddeals.

Customers looking for a single line on a tight budget, we have plans for that, too. AT&T PREPAIDSM has plans with 5G starting at $30/mo. for a single line.

What about AT&T Business customers? AT&T Business customers can also take advantage of our best deals on every Android device! Customers can save $150 on every new line they activate on an installment plan with an eligible AT&T Business Unlimited plan16. Plus, customers who order in Premier can save up to $100 on their new smartphone17. For more details, visit att.com/smallbusiness/wireless or, for larger customers, att.com/premier or business.att.com.

1 Limited time. Req’s min. $740 on installment plan and eligible unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discount; AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy). Well-qualified customers only. Up to $1000 off after monthly credits over term of the installment plan. Credits start w/in 3 bills. Trade-in devices must have min. $35 trade-in value; exceptions apply. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com for more details.

2 Limited time offer. Req’s 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. and eligible unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discount; AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is buys). For well-qualified customers. moto g stylus 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, AT&T Fusion 5G or Google Pixel 6a for $2/mo.; motorola edge, Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB for $5/mo. after credits over 36 mos. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next up upgrade feature. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com for more details.

3 Limited time offer. Available to AT&T wireless customers and verified FirstNet Subscriber Paid Users. Req’s new line & min. $249.99 per device on qualifying installment plan. Wireless svc is add’l & req’d on all devices (min. $10/mo. per watch). Well-qualified customers only. Get 2nd elig. Galaxy Watch4for $0/mo. after monthly credits over term of the installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). Other elig. plans may be available. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other line is cancelled w/in 90 days, credit stops. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes, & restr’s apply. See att.com for offer details.

4 Limited time offer. Available to AT&T wireless customers and verified FirstNet Subscriber Paid Users. Req’s new line & min. $399.99 per device on qualifying installment plan. Wireless svc is add’l & req’d on all devices (min. $10/mo. per watch). Well-qualified customers only. Up to $400 off after monthly credit over term of the installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). Other elig. plans may be available. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other line is cancelled w/in 90 days, credit stops. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes, & restr’s apply. See att.com for offer details.

5 Limited time offer. Available to AT&T wireless customers and verified FirstNet Subscriber Paid Users. Req’s new line & min. $349.99 on 0% APR 36-mo. installment plan. Wireless svc is add’l & req’d (min. $10/mo. for AT&T plan; $21.50/mo. for FirstNet plan.) Well-qualified customers only. Pay $2.78/mo. after monthly credit over 36-mo. installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). Other elig. plans may be available. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $35 Activ. add’l fees, taxes, & restr’s apply. See att.com for offer details.

6 Limited time offer. Available to AT&T wireless customers and verified FirstNet Subscriber Paid Users. Req’s new line & min. $249.99 on 0% APR 36-mo. installment plan. Wireless svc is add’l & req’d (min. $10/mo. for AT&T plan; $21.50/mo. for FirstNet plan.) Well-qualified customers only. Pay $3.48/mo. after monthly credit over 36-mo. installment plan (starts w/in 3 bills). Other elig. plans may be available. If svc cancelled, device balance due. If svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $35 Activ. add’l fees, taxes, & restr’s apply. See att.com for offer details.

7 AT&T Right To YouSM:

Same-day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only. See att.com/righttoyou for details.

8 In-store pickup subject to availability

9 AT&T Wireless customers can earn a $20 statement credit after they spend $1,000 or more on purchases in a billing cycle or a $10 statement credit after they spend $500 – $999.99. To qualify for the monthly statement credit, cardmembers must enroll their AT&T consumer postpaid wireless account in Paperless billing and AutoPay at AT&T with their AT&T Points Plus Card as the payment method.

10 Based on network availability.

11 Ends 1/5/23. Online only at att.com. For new residential AT&T Fiber customers only. Residents of select multi-dwelling units are not eligible for this offer. $150 Reward Card with purchase of Internet 300 or 500, or $200 Reward Card with purchase of Internet 1Gig or higher plan.

12 Ends 1/5/23. For existing AT&T wireless customers with active service on any postpaid wireless plan who sign up for AT&T Fiber. Must be new residential AT&T Internet customer. Residents of select multi-dwelling units not eligible..

13 $150 w/300 or 500M; $200 w/1Gig or higher. Terms apply, redemption req’d. Ltd. avail/areas.

14 Internet 300M+ (min $55/mo +taxes w/Autopay & Paperless billing.) Redemption req’d. Limited avail/areas.

15 Ends 12/1/22. Must activate new line on a min. $65/mo. phone plan (+ tax). Req’s AutoPay if buying in-store. First mo. svc. charge & tax due at sale. Activ. (in-store, $15/line) & other fees, terms & restr’s apply.

16 Wireless is min. $85/mo. before discounts. Limited time offer. Avail. only to qual. business customers. Limit 5 lines per online order. Req’s new line(s). Up to $150 in bill credits (per line) applied over term of the installment plan; starts w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop. Fees, taxes, charges, & restr’s apply.

17 New lines or upgrades. Req’s purchase of a new eligible smartphone (excludes AT&T Certified Restored) w/a new 2-yr svc. commitment on elig. qualified postpaid service (voice and data) (min. $50/mo. on AT&T Mobile Share Plus for Business plan for new svc after AutoPay discount; pay min. $60/mo. until discount starts w/in 2 bills). Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to elig. current plans. Up to $100 discount applied at checkout. Final discounted device price will not be less than $0.99.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

