Prime Video Releases ‘Cometierra’ First Look – Fangirlish

Prime Video announced the first look & start of production of the series Cometierra, a drama created by Daniel Burman and written by Mónica Herrera, inspired by the novel of the same name by the Argentine writer Dolores Reyes and we’re here for this! Ready?

Here we go!

The series will star Lilith Curiel, Max Peña, Iván Martínez, Roberto Aguilar, Gerardo Taracena and Harold Torres. The rest of the cast also includes Juan Daniel García Treviño, Lizeth Selene, Yalitza Aparicio and Arcelia Ramírez, and will also feature special performances by Rubén Albarrán and Mabel Cadena.

Cometierra is a supernatural fiction and magical realism drama that tells the story of Aylín, a girl from the suburbs of Mexico City who acquires the superpower of communicating with the earth, which leads her to solve crimes and face the dark forces of his past.

Cometierra, along with her group of misfit friends, will discover her own identity and place in the world, to the rhythm of a neighborhood enveloped in violence and the disappearances of her loved ones.

The series inspired by the best seller of the same name, translated into 14 languages ​​and written by Dolores Reyes, is a production of The Mediapro Studio, Oficina Burman (The Mediapro Studio), Exile Content Studio and Cimarrón (The Mediapro Studio), and is a creation of Daniel Burman.

In addition to Burman, Cris Gris and Martín Hodara also participate as directors in the series. The writing was led by Mónica Herrera and also included Gabriela Guraieb, Camila Brugés, Juan Carballo, Clara Roquet and the novelist Brenda Navarro. Laura Fernández Espeso, Daniel Burman, Sandino Saravia Vinay, Isaac Lee and Isabel López Polanco are the executive producers.

“Cometierra is a commitment to talking about many of the unavoidable problems in the reality of Mexicans, from the shameless perspective of the world of superheroes, urban music, and the sexual awakening of adolescence,” said Alonso Aguilar, who heads the team from local Amazon Originals, on Prime Video Mexico.

“Together with our producing partners and creators, we are very proud to bring this literary work to the screen to delight our local audience and young adult fans around the world,” he added.

“When I finished reading Cometierra for the first time, I felt in my hands all the strength of its protagonist, and the shock that the work provoked in me is the same one that infected all of us who joined this vibrant and necessary adventure.”

“Bringing this story to the whole world with the help of Prime Video and with the full support of The Mediapro Studio is an enormous privilege, which I am enjoying every day of filming,” ended Daniel Burman, creator of the series.

Cometierra will be available on Prime Video soon.

