How to Download and Install Windows 11 ARM With ISO – MUO – MakeUseOf

While it’s not perfect, you can still download and install Windows 11 on ARM-based devices.

Windows 10 ARM-based PCs were riddled with many limitations. With the release of Windows 11 ARM, Microsoft has improved upon some limitations as it now comes with support for 64-bit apps, among others.

If you are using an unsupported ARM-based PC or want to install Windows 11 on your Mac computer, this guide will help. Here we show you how to download and install Windows 11 ARM with ISO. We also briefly discuss the limitations and compatible ARM-based devices that may support Windows 11.

Like its predecessor, the newest iteration of Microsoft's popular operating system can run on compatible ARM devices. However, Windows 11 now uses the new ARM64EC application binary interface (ABI) for ARM devices. It helps developers achieve native speed and makes it compatible with x64 apps and their dependencies.

Microsoft explains in detail ARM64EC and its potential on its Windows Blogs.

If you have an ARM-based device that hasn't officially received the upgrade yet or want to install Windows 11 on your ARM-based Mac, you can do so using the Windows 11 ARM64 ISO file. That said, Windows 11 and M1 Macs bring some additional challenges to the table that you should be aware of.

The biggest limitation of Windows 10 ARM-based PC was its incompatibility with 64-bit Windows applications. Microsoft has resolved this issue by ditching Compiled Hybrid Portable Executable (CHPE) for the new ARM64EC ABI in Windows 11.

Yet, there are a couple of other limitations that you'll encounter when you run Windows 11 on an ARM-based device. Most limitations are on the software front as listed below:

To install Windows 11 on your ARM-compatible device, you will need the ARM version of Windows 11. You can use UUP Dump to download the Windows 11 ARM64 ISO for the latest and older builds. You can also use it to download Windows 11 Insider ISO without joining the insider program.

To download the Windows 11 ARM ISO:

UUP Dump will save the ISO to your initially extracted folder. You can now use it to create a bootable USB drive to install Windows 11 to install on a virtual machine. You can also use the Windows 11 ARM ISO to create a bootable Windows 11 USB with a Mac.

If you use an ARM-based device running Snapdragon 850, 7c and above, and 8cx and above, you can likely upgrade to Windows 11 using the ISO. Also, Microsoft Surface Pro devices running the SQ1 and SQ2 chipset may also support the upgrade.

Tashreef is a developer and works as a technical writer at MUO. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, he has over 7 years of experience and covers Microsoft Windows and everything around it. When not looking for a missing semicolon or churning out text, you can find him trying FPS titles or looking for new animated shows and movies.

