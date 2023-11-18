Paradise Fears: Self-Made Man – The Aquarian – Aquarian Weekly

Paradise Fears are headlining their first national tour this month. The band had an extensive resume before they signed to DigSin last month, having previously toured with All Time Low, and garnered an enormous following on social media (over 70,000 likes on Facebook alone!) all on their own. Check out their new single “You To Believe In” and catch them at the Highline Ballroom in Chelsea Aug. 14 and at World Café Live in Philly Aug. 15.



