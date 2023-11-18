Every Game Coming To Xbox Game Pass (April 2023) – Screen Rant

Xbox Game Pass has a great library of new games being added to its service for April 2023, including the launch day release of Minecraft Legends.

Xbox Game Pass currently has well over 400 titles in its massive library of gaming content for subscribers to enjoy, and in April 2023 it will be adding even more. Whether playing on PC or Xbox consoles, there is always something to enjoy with new games added regularly, some even on the day of their release. In April there will be six new titles added, and they are each pretty impressive in their own right.

Signing up for Xbox Game Pass continues to be a great deal in providing players with an array of games that they can play as part of the subscription plan. This month, in April, six new games are coming to the service. While others will sadly be removed throughout the month as part of the standard rotations, so far it has not been confirmed what will be going away.

Related: 10 Best RPGs On Xbox Game Pass Right Now (March 2023)

A couple of highly anticipated games are going to be added to Xbox Game Pass as day one, release day titles. Game Pass holders will get to jump into strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends immediately when it releases on April 18. Everspace 2 is finally making the leap to a full release on April 6 after being in development and early access for the past five years, and Xbox Game Pass will be having it available to members on day one. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly as well as The Last Case of Benedict Fox are also going to be immediately put on the service when they launch.

All the games being added in April are a pretty diverse group of genres, with the gothic narrative The Last Case of Benedict Fox exploring a ruined, monster-filled mansion in 1925, and the talking simulation cozy game Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly. The action-adventure RPG Ghostwire: Tokyo has been out for about a year on other platforms but will be added to the Xbox Game Pass service on April 12 when it finally releases for Xbox Series X/S.

Game

Date Added To Game Pass

Platforms

Everspace 2 (Full Release)

April 6

PC

Ghostwire: Tokyo

April 12

Cloud, Console, PC

Minecraft Legends

April 18

Cloud, Console, PC

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

April 20

Cloud, Console, PC

The Last Case Of Benedict Fox

April 27

Cloud, Console, PC

Homestead Arcana

TBD

PC, TBD

Xbox Game Pass already has a plethora of games available, and these new additions have a vast range of genres to provide a little of everything. With many of them being release day titles, this adds to the overall value of the Game Pass service, providing quality games on day one. While there is no word yet on which games will be leaving the library, April 2023's Xbox Game Pass titles provide a wide range of experiences.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

source