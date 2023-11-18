Free Fire Evo Vault New: prices, rewards, prize pool, how to get gun skins, end date – Editorji

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: in battle against time, rescue officials plan vertical tunnel

The Free Fire Evo Vault is a new event introduced by Garena in the Free Fire game, just before a bigger update is set to arrive.

This event has been created to provide players with an opportunity to win exclusive Evo gun skins by participating in a Luck Royale draw, which is essentially a spin that can be purchased using Diamonds. Some of the rare gun skins include the Groza-Bang! Popblaster and Thompson-Cindered Colossus.

The event started on October 30, 2023, and will end on November 14, 2023, giving players a good amount of time to try their luck and win these special rewards. Let’s look into the various aspects of this event including how to participate, the cost involved, and the rewards on offer.

Unlocking Evo gun skins is an easy process. Here’s how to go about it:

To answer the question of how many diamonds do you need to get gun skin, you’ll need at least 1,000 Diamonds to ensure you win an Evo gun skin as you are guaranteed to win one within 50 spins. However, it’s a better deal to go for the 10+1 spins for 200 Diamonds as opposed to a single spin for 20 Diamonds.

The Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale prize pool includes a variety of rewards. Here’s a brief list:

The Free Fire Evo vault end date is slated for November 14, 2023. This gives players a fair amount of time to participate and win the exclusive skins. Investing 1,000 Diamonds or less could potentially land you some rare Evo weapons, which is a good deal especially for those who do not have these skins.

However, if you already own these Evo gun skins, the event may not hold much appeal since duplicate rewards will only be converted to tokens.

Moreover, to fully unlock all features of these skins, more Diamonds will be needed, making it a decision to be carefully considered based on one’s in-game resources and desire for the exclusive rewards.

