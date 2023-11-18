Microsoft Windows 11 23H2: Check release date, confirmed features and other details – Economic Times

Saturday, 18 Nov, 2023
Indian non-bank lenders will likely have to shell out more to borrow in the bond market after the banking regulator Thursday assigned higher risk weights to unsecured advances, potentially increasing debt supply by pushing these borrowers to sell corporate bonds while making it more expensive for banks to lend to this credit sub segment.
At the helm of the World Bank for the last five months, Ajay Banga spoke to Seema Sirohi in his Washington office about making changes, getting funds during two wars, tackling India’s underemployment problem and other issues. Edited excerpts from the interview.
The Reserve Bank of India’s recent directive requiring lending institutions to increase their risk weights or the amount of capital to be set aside against unsecured loans disbursed by them, could weigh down the country’s nascent fintech lending sector, several industry experts told ET.
