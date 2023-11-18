Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal: Get $150 off at Best Buy – Mashable

SAVE $150: As of Oct. 23, at Best Buy, you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for just $949.99, down from $1,099.99. That’s a savings of $150.

If you’re looking for a new machine that will help you get more done without sacrificing your creativity, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a solid choice. It’s a 2-in-1 device that lets you switch from laptop to tablet in a snap, and it’s small enough to take your ideas with you wherever you go.

The best part is you can get this versatile device for an unbeatable price. As of Oct. 23, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is on sale for $949.99, down from its original price of $1,099.99. And get this: the 256GB model is actually $50 cheaper than the 128GB model, making it an even better value.

With the Surface Pro 9, your creative possibilities are endless. If you’re an artist or designer, you’ll love the Slim Pen 2 that comes with it. It’s precise and responsive, making it perfect for digital artwork. Whether you’re sketching, illustrating, or editing photos and videos, the Surface Pro 9’s 13-inch touchscreen display will deliver vibrant colors and sharp details so you can bring your creations to life in stunning clarity.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Surface Pro 9 has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which is slightly older than what you’ll find in some other models on the market.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the processor can be updated. Many laptops contain processors that are fused to their motherboards, so aftermarket upgrading may not be possible or may void your device’s warranty if it is possible. Intel recommends reaching out to the manufacturer of your motherboard to see what upgrade options may be available for your particular system.

Topics Microsoft

Tabitha Britt is a freelance writer, editor, SEO & content strategist. Aside from writing for Mashable, Tabitha is also the founding editor-in-chief of DO YOU ENDO — a digital magazine by individuals with endometriosis, for individuals with endometriosis. She has a Master’s degree in Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism from The New School of Social Research and is a grad of Sextech School. You can find more of her work in various online pubs, including National Geographic, Insider, Kinkly, and others.

source