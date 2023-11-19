Lenovo's Latest Line-up of New Yoga Laptops Empower Creators … – Lenovo StoryHub

Lenovo launches premium new Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga Pro 7i/7, Yoga 7i/7, as well as two Yoga Slim laptops – Yoga Slim 7 and the refreshed Yoga Slim 6

March 28, 2023 – Creating, consuming and collaborating in a hybrid world just got easier with Lenovo’s latest generation of Windows 11 Yoga laptops that deliver impressive performance, incredible versatility, and easy mobility in a sleek and portable design:

Equipped with Windows 11, this generation of Yoga laptops is made to impress, whether it’s the new and improved Lenovo X Power2 offering a powerful performance in a thin chassis, the enhanced PureSight display or the Premium Suite4 — a collection of upgraded and new features including the new Yoga keyboard with larger dish keycaps designed for comfort and efficiency.

“We know that digital content creators continue to embrace the hybrid lifestyle to create anytime, anywhere, from making videos to designing graphics on the move,” says Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo’s latest new premium Yoga Pro laptops are made for creators. Combining performance and portability, including an impressive new Mini-LED PureSight Pro display and an upgraded keyboard, creators will revel in the exceptional user experience to create whenever inspiration strikes.”

Designed to provide a premium experience, the Yoga Pro line-up is the most powerful in its Yoga sub-brand of clamshell laptops. Offering peak performance with convenient portability, the Yoga Pro line allows users to create and consume wherever and whenever they need to. This generation has an upgraded version of Lenovo X Power2 – a set of hardware and software features that work together for a faster, smoother creative experience. For example, users will notice their video editing run faster with drastically sped-up software preview, rendering, and exports – which means more time making videos and less time spent waiting. Significant increases in thermal capacity since the previous generation include a 62.5%5 increase in the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i and more than 25%5 increase in the 14.5-inch model – both of which enable users to experience faster graphics, video or 3D rendering while maintaining cool and quiet performance. Lenovo X Power2 combined with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs and AI acceleration to improve performance and stability, lets creators confidently use high-end creative applications with ease.

In addition, spectacular new Mini-LED PureSight Pro displays available on the Yoga Pro 9i (14.5” and 16”, 8) offer a sharper and more realistic visual experience, with incredible color accuracy. The inclusion of 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB allows a much greater color gamut and more vibrant images, while the Mini LED option gives an impressive 1200 nits, enabling creators to work comfortably in nearly any environment, indoors and outdoors.

Also updated and available in the Yoga Pro 9i (14.5” and 16”, 8), the Yoga Pro 7 (14.5”, 8), the Yoga Pro 7i (14.5”, 8) and the Yoga Slim 7 (14.5”, 8), is the new Lenovo Premium Suite4, a set of new and updated hardware features designed to enhance the Yoga user experience. Most notable is the upgraded keyboard with 1.5mm dish cap keys for comfort and efficiency, quicker tap response, and anti-grease coated keys for a smoother touch while minimizing fingerprints or smudges. In addition to the keyboard, laptops equipped with the Lenovo Premium Suite4 will also include four microphones for enhanced video and audio calls, four noise reduction speakers, quieter fans, and a larger trackpad for easier handling of content and better efficiency overall.

As with the previous generation, all Yoga laptops come with the Lenovo AI Engine+, giving users fast and intuitive performance with the ability to anticipate their power or battery needs based on what they’re doing on their device. Also part of Lenovo AI Engine+ is Lenovo Intelligent Sense and Integrated Security, both of which help keep performance smooth, seamless, and better protected.

Defined by its slim, elegant portability, the Yoga Slim line is known for not only its sleek appearance but also for its ease of mobility — an important feature for a generation of users who want to be able to create, consume and collaborate on their own terms. This latest generation of Yoga Slim devices has become even more appealing with the addition of a PureSight OLED display, giving sharper, smoother, and more realistic visuals in a TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe certified6 screen.

With power and performance top of mind, the Yoga Slim 7 (14.5”, 8) and Yoga Slim 6 (14”, 8) come with up to the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors providing a fast and strong performance with a more than 60Whr battery7 and a Rapid Charge8 option for efficiency. Yoga Slim users can also experience the new integrated RDNA™ 3 graphics technology to enable realistic content creation visuals and a rich entertainment choice on the Yoga Slim display. The AMD Ryzen AI engine brings clever new features to this generation of Lenovo Yoga Slim, including AI Eye Gaze Correction so users always appear to be looking at the camera while on a video call, AI camera auto-framing to ensure the user’s head is always in the picture, and AI depth-based background blur to let users set background images to a specific distance from the camera.

With all of this on-the-go content creation, users can help protect their devices while out and about with Lenovo Smart Lock9 the cloud-based security software that lets them remotely locate, lock, delete data, and recover their lost or stolen device.

Yoga Pro 9i: Awesome power for the consummate creator

Tailor-made for the content creator, the 8th gen Yoga Pro 9i comes with Windows 11 and up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors, a NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU solution , together with greater thermal capacity to provide users with a powerful laptop. Whether editing or rendering videos, performing intensive 3D modelling, or designing graphics, creators can expect a smooth, stress-free experience.

Available in two colors, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey,10 the Yoga Pro 9i also offers a PureSight Pro3 Display in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch screens. With the 16-inch model having up to 3.2K resolution,1200 nits brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, a triple color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB, sharp, smooth, and realistic visuals will appeal to those seeking to achieve high quality creations.

The new and upgraded features in the Premium Suite4 provide users an enhanced Yoga Pro 9i experience, whether it’s the availability of four noise cancelling microphones so users can be online anywhere or the quieter fans for less disturbance. Merging comfort with productivity is also possible with the new 1.5mm Yoga keyboard, which comes with 0.3mm dish keys for ease and comfort, and the larger trackpad allowing for efficiency. The inclusion of the 5 MegaPixel Webcam means users can also enjoy visually clear, high quality video calls.

Built with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keyboard and 50% recycled aluminum in the bottom cover, both Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 8) and Yoga Pro 9i (14.5’, 8) are ENERGY STAR® rated and EPEAT® Gold Registered. 100% FSC paper is used in the packaging and both devices are shipped with a packaging cushion containing 90% recycled plastic.

Yoga Slim 7: Elegance in a slim yet powerful device

For those who value stylish elegance in a lightweight device, yet still need power and portability to achieve their creative ambitions, the new 8th gen Yoga Slim 7 delivers. With a 14.5-inch, up to 3K PureSight OLED display providing sharper, smoother and more realistic visuals that are powered by up to the next generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, users can edit and upload photos on the go, work on a presentation, or video conference from a café. And with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Eyesafe6 Certification, the risk of eye strain is significantly reduced.

At just 13.9mm (0.5 in), the Yoga Slim 7 is easily transportable and fits in small spaces. Users will also find the newly designed keyboard, coupled with the larger touchpad, a more efficient and productive experience. Another impressive feature in the Premium Suite4 is the inclusion of six speakers with two back-to-back subwoofers, giving an exceptional audio quality whether on a meeting or live-streaming music.

Another significant upgrade in the Yoga Slim 7 is the higher capacity 70Whr battery,7 allowing creators to work for longer without needing to find a power outlet. The Rapid Charge boost feature also enables a quick 15-minute recharge for up to 2 more hours of use8. With dual fans and 30-watt Thermal Design Performance in this generation, users can also enjoy a cooler and quieter performance.

Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Pro 7i: Strong performance in a sleek design

Encompassed within comfort edge design, the Yoga Pro 7 and 7i (known as Lenovo Slim Pro 7 and Pro 7i in North America) contain powerful hardware combined with NVIDIA RTX 3050 or 4050 laptop GPUs, making it a high-performing laptop ideal for multitasking content creators. With more battery power (up to 73Whr) in this generation, this 15.6mm (0.6-inch) thin laptop delivers a quieter and cooler experience no matter the workload demand. Intel’s new Unison software solution helps connect IOS and Android™ devices with the Yoga Pro 7i for an integrated, one-screen, multi-device experience. Available in 14.5-inch PureSight Pro3 display with up to 3K resolution, 400 nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy a sharp, smooth visual quality whether video editing, graphic designing, or creating a presentation.

In addition to a high-quality display, Yoga Pro 7 users can also enjoy the new hardware features offered in the Premium Suite,4 which include a quality audio and video experience with four microphones with voice ID noise cancellation, four speakers and a FHD infrared (IR) camera, Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, and privacy shutter, as well as the upgraded Yoga keyboard with 1.5mm anti-grease dish cap keys offering comfort and a faster tap response. Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Pro 7i attract attention with a chic, ultra-slim design, available in Tidal Teal or Storm Grey10.

Yoga 7 and Yoga 7i: Creative versatility

Featuring rounded edges in a polished comfort edge design, the 8th gen Yoga 7 is crafted for easy handling and versatility. True to its form, the Yoga 7 convertible laptop empowers users to create and consume content virtually anywhere with 360-degree multimode capabilities that can flip the device from a full-sized laptop into a portable tablet.

Updated with the latest 13th Gen Intel CPU or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, creators can expect a strong and smooth performance whether video editing, photo retouching, or music streaming. A high-quality display with 16:10 Aspect Ratio, up to 2.8K OLED Panel (available in 14-inch screen only) and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy also lets users to create and share their best work yet.

Yoga Slim 6: Light and durable for on-the-go creators

A slim, lightweight and durable design, the 8th gen Yoga Slim 6 (known as Lenovo Slim 7 in North America) comes in a convenient aluminum casing designed for those on-the-go. It is now available with up to the latest generation AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, giving a faster and smoother performance. The refreshed Yoga Slim 6 comes with two color options – Misty Grey and Storm Grey.10

Further enhance the Yoga laptop experience by leveraging the power of software solutions like Lenovo Vantage9 and Lenovo Smart Performance9 for device optimization, performance monitoring, PC health checks, improved security, and even issue resolution and prevention. In the event a PC issue does occur, prioritized access to expert technicians, fast repairs, added device protection, and software how-to assistance is available with the advanced Premium Care Plus service.

Visit Lenovo StoryHub newsroom for images, and www.lenovo.com/yoga for more details on the new Lenovo Yoga portfolio.

Pricing and Availability11

Product Specifications

4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 2055MHz Boost Clock, up to 100W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1890MHz Boost Clock, up to 100W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1605MHz Boost Clock, up to 100 TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 2055MHz Boost Clock, up to 80W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1890Mhz Boost Clock, up to 80W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1605MHz Boost Clock, up to 80W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 990MHz Boost Clock, up to 58W TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1605MHz Boost Clock, up to 55 TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 990Mhz Boost Clock, up to 58TGP.

DIS: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Up to 1605MHz Boost Clock, up to 55 TGP.

14.5” 3K (3072×1920) 120Hz, 16:10 PureSight Pro LCD IPS, 400 nits, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Matte

14.5” 2.5K (2560×1600) 90Hz, 16:10 LCD IPS, 350 nits, 100%sRGB, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Glass

14.5” 3K (3072×1920) 120Hz, 16:10 PureSight Pro LCD IPS, 400 nits, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, 100% P3, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe Certification, Matte

14″ WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 60Hz 16:10, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch Glass

14″ 2.2K (2240 x 1400) LCD, 60Hz 16:10, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch Glass

16” (1920×1200) -WUXGA, 300 nits, 45% NTSC, 60Hz, 16:10, Dolby Vision, 10-point multi-touch glass

14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, 60Hz 16:10, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch Glass

14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) LCD, 60Hz 16:10, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, 10-point Multi-touch Glass

LCD

Local Video Playback: Up to 19 Hrs

MobileMark 2018: Up to 13.5 Hrs

OLED

Local Video Playback: Up to 15.5 Hrs

MobileMark 2018: Up to 12.5 Hrs

WUXGA OLED

Local Video Playback: Up to 19 Hrs

MobileMark 2018: Up to 14 Hrs

WUXGA

Local Video Playback: Up to 20 Hours

MobileMark 2018: Up to 13.5 Hours

14” 2.2K (2240×1400) 60Hz, 16:10 LCD IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, Matte

14” FHD+ (1920×1200) 60Hz, OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, Matte

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Screen size options may vary per geography and availability.

2 Lenovo X Power is available on Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 8) and (14.5”, 8). Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

3 Lenovo PureSight Pro display is available on Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 8), Yoga Pro 9i (14.5”, 8) and Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 8).

4 Lenovo Premium Suite is available in Yoga Pro 9i (14”, 8), Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 8), Yoga Pro 7i (14”, 8) Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 8) and Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 8) laptops. Lenovo Premium Suite includes four microphones, four noise reduction speakers, larger trackpad (135 x 80mm in 14” and 150x 95mm in 16”), new Lenovo Yoga keyboard with 1.5mm dish cap anti-grease keys, and faster tap response.

5Actual increase in thermal capacity for the Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 8) is 62.5% year-on-year increase; based on comparison between 80Whr in Gen 7 to 130Whr in Gen 8. Yoga Pro 9i (14.5”, 8) is 25% year-on-year increase; based on comparison between 70Whr in Gen 7 to 90Whr in Gen 8.

6 TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe certification means that a monitor has passed rigorous safety testing and can be purchased by consumers without fear. Monitors with hardware low blue light correction cost more to make. A product with the Low Blue Light mark label displaying hardware solution keywords suggests that it may offer better value than other monitors in its class.

7 All battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions, such as local video playback and MobileMark 2018. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.

8 Rapid Charge Boost = 15min recharge for up to 2 more hrs use. Rapid Charge Express = 15min recharge for up to 3 more hrs use. Must use charger included with device. Battery must be substantially depleted. Charging rate slows as charging progresses.

9 Lenovo Smart Lock and Lenovo Smart Performance are available through Lenovo Vantage, and are only applicable on Lenovo PCs with Windows 10 or 11. Offers are subject to availability. Service levels may vary y geographic location. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings and specifications at any time without notice.

10 Color options may vary per geography and availability.

11 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in select markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

12 Height is measured at the device’s thinnest point.

13 Actual available capacity is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc., which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates.

14 Requires separately purchased Wi-Fi router and plan that may vary by location. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges apply. Connection speeds will vary due to location, environment, network conditions and other factors.

LENOVO and YOGA are trademarks of Lenovo. INTEL, INTEL CORE, THUNDERBOLT, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. DOLBY, DOLBY ATMOS and DOLBY VISION are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. BLUETOOTH is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. The TÜV Rheinland trademark is protected, among others, by the European trademark registered for TÜV Rheinland AG. AMD and Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NVIDIA, GeForce and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA. MicroSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. ANDROID is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.



The 8th generation of Lenovo Legion Slim laptops is the first to sport the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) family of chips.

Lenovo partners with other visionary companies to transform Barcelona, increasing accessibility, interaction, and possibilities.

For IWD, Lenovo’s Emily Ketchen connects with several of the women volunteers who traveled to Robinson Crusoe as part of Work For Humankind.

source