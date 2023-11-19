Adobe Tried to Buy Figma Twice Before $20 Billion Bid Accepted – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

On this week's episode of Idea Generation, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden takes us on a journey from his youth in St. Louis and Chicago to becoming one of the most sought-after stylists in Hollywood. From opening a New York vintage shop to getting a chance to style Gabrielle Union and building a roster of A-list clients, Bolden tells stories through fashion while reimagining what it means to be a stylist.

Adobe Inc. tried to acquire design firm Figma Inc. for years before co-founder Dylan Field and the startup finally accepted, according to a filing with details about how the merger came together.

Field, who is also Figma’s chief executive officer, met periodically since the startup’s founding in 2012 with Adobe executives to discuss strategic partnerships or a potential acquisition. He cut off merger discussions with Adobe, the top maker of software for creative design professionals, in 2020 and 2021, tweeting in January 2021, “our goal is to be Figma not Adobe.”

