The Xbox Series X is on sale for $50 off — an all-time low (update … – The Verge

Update July 13th, 7:32PM ET: Dell’s discount on the Xbox Series X is no longer available, though, it’s unclear whether it’s temporarily sold out — as was the case during Prime Day — or if Dell is simply no longer offering it.

It’s not often we see sold-out Amazon Prime Day deals suddenly resurrect from the dead less than a day after the event ended, never mind on a console like the Xbox Series X. That’s why it’s worth jumping on this rare deal while it’s still around. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s next-gen console on sale at Dell for $449.99 ($50 off).

Unlike the smaller Xbox Series S, the Series X features a built-in Blu-ray drive, allowing you to play both physical games and digital titles. It’s equipped with 1TB of storage — twice that of the Series S — and more processing power, which, combined with the console’s support for 120Hz gaming, make it a noticeable step up from Microsoft’s entry-level system. It’s also a great way to tap into one of the best deals in gaming, aka Xbox Game Pass, along with forthcoming exclusives like Starfield, which is set to arrive in the fall.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.

