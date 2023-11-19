USC's Humane Society shows students that therapy comes in all … – uscannenbergmedia.com

An 11 week old puppy named Summit, who was rescued with his mom and litter at two weeks old, was brought in by Rover’s Retreat. (Photo by Jason Goode)

The Humane Society of USC hosted dogs from a local shelter for students to pet and play with, offering a moment of joy in between their busy schedules at its first event this Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park.

Founder and creator of the organization, sophomore Skyler Nahouray, said his passion lies in destigmatizing mental health on campus.

“I wanted to create this event for three main goals; to emphasize the relationship between humans and animals… to raise awareness for animals and the need for adoptions, and lastly, to create a community where we all raise awareness for mental health needs and lower stress hormones for students,” he said.

Ripley, a five month old dog, whose mom was rescued from a south L.A. shelter was brought in by Rover’s Retreat. (Photo by Jason Goode)

Currently consisting of 250 members, the organization was founded a year and a half ago. Members of the club volunteer at local animal shelters in Los Angeles and work to raise awareness about animals’ potential to support mental health.

Having grown up on a farm and moving on to create a Humane Society in high school, Nahouray believes he has always had the drive to protect animals.

“My parents told me that my passion for animals might even be genetic,” he said.

An 11 week old puppy named Finn, who was rescued with his mom and litter at two weeks old, was brought in by Rover’s Retreat. (Photo by Jason Goode)

Freshman Catherine Quarles, a new member of the Humane Society said that through this experience, she learned just how important animals are for mental health.

“I think that my biggest challenge coming in [to college] is that I wasn’t going to my friend’s house and petting a dog,” Quarles said. Through this event, Quarles has gotten the chance to interact with animals and get a taste of home.

Newton is a nine year old rescue who was brought in by Rover’s Retreat. (Photo by Jason Goode)

Across the park, the lively spirits of these furry friends cheered on volunteers and students alike. Many people walking on campus paused to interact with the animals, bringing Nahouray’s vision to life.

“My favorite part has been, other than meeting all the dogs, meeting all the people. It’s really fun to be in a group of people that really love animals,” Quarles said.

Murphy is a six year old certified therapy dog for the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUP) program for Los Angeles World Airports and registered with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. (Photo by Jason Goode)

Nahouray said the relationship between animals and humans, “has been proven to decrease stress and increase one’s mental health capacity, mindfulness, and one’s state of mind set into a more positive outlook towards life.”

Fergie is a two year old dog brought by Los Angeles Animal Services and was a stray back in August. Their pet ID is A2099557 for more information. (Photo by Jason Goode)

As the Humane Society of USC continues to evolve, the keen/zealous founder said they hope to host an on-campus event each semester. So far, the society has been a holistic experience for all its members — two-legged and four-legged alike.

Yenta is a one year old dog from Mexico and mother of four puppies was brought in by Rover’s Retreat. (Photo by Jason Goode)

Apple is a 10 and a half year old therapy dog, influencer, athlete and model who has gone to USC and UCLA to help students. Apple is also registered with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. (Photo by Jason Goode)

