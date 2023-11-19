Announcing Microsoft's AI Customer Commitments – The Official … – Microsoft

Jun 8, 2023 | Antony Cook – Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

AI is creating unparalleled opportunities for businesses of every size and across every industry. We are seeing our customers embrace AI services to drive innovation, increase productivity and solve critical problems for humanity, such as the development of breakthrough medical cures and new ways to meet the challenges of climate change.

At the same time, there are legitimate concerns about the power of the technology and the potential for it to be used to cause harm rather than benefits. It’s not surprising, in this context, that governments around the world are looking at how existing laws and regulations can be applied to AI and are considering what new legal frameworks may be needed. Ensuring the right guardrails for the responsible use of AI will not be limited to technology companies and governments: every organization that creates or uses AI systems will need to develop and implement its own governance systems. That’s why today we are announcing three AI Customer Commitments to assist our customers on their responsible AI journey.



First, we will share what we are learning about developing and deploying AI responsibly and assist you in learning how to do the same. Microsoft has been on a responsible AI journey since 2017, harnessing the skills of nearly 350 engineers, lawyers and policy experts dedicated to implementing a robust governance process that guides the design, development and deployment of AI in safe, secure and transparent ways. More specifically we are:

Second, we are creating an AI Assurance Program to help you ensure that the AI applications you deploy on our platforms meet the legal and regulatory requirements for responsible AI. This program will include the following elements:



Third, we will support you as you implement your own AI systems responsibly, and we will develop responsible AI programs for our partner ecosystem.

Ultimately, we know that these commitments are only the start, and we will have to build on them as both the technology and regulatory conditions evolve. But we are also excited by this opportunity to partner more closely with our customers as we continue on the responsible AI journey together.

Tags: AI, Responsible AI

May 23, 2023 | Frank X. Shaw

May 16, 2023 | Corey Sanders

May 9, 2023 | Jared Spataro

May 4, 2023 | Yusuf Mehdi

Apr 24, 2023 | Judson Althoff

Follow us:

source