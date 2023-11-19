SES and Intelsat (INTEQ) May Challenge Elon Musk's SpaceX – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week's biggest issues on Wall Street.

Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.

We look at the craftsmanship of high end products from African American-owned companies and Black creators.

Israel Says Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Hijack Cargo Ship in Red Sea

Valar Ventures-Backed Petal Card Seeks Buyer, Fortune Says

SNB Slammed for Reported $9 Billion Investment in Fracking

France’s Aims for Budget Savings of €12 Billion in 2025: Tribune

Chinese Scholar Calls On Beijing to Raise Deficit Ratio to 5%

Macallan 1926 Scotch Whisky Bottle Sells for Record $2.7 Million

SpaceX Starship Explodes Though Craft Reached New Milestones

Sam Altman’s Friends and Foes: Who’s Who in OpenAI Drama

OpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore Altman

Hackers Are Exploiting a Flaw in Citrix Software Despite Fix

Sam Altman’s Ousting and Possible Return to OpenAI: What We Know

OpenAI Board Pressed by Microsoft, Investors to Restore Altman

The Perpetual Rise of Sam Altman Takes an Unexpected Turn

Biden’s 81st Birthday Highlights Biggest Liability for 2024

Deal to Free Hamas Hostages Has Gotten Closer, Biden Aide Says

Hunting the £28 Million Off-Market Mansion

IRS Urged to Crack Down on Wealthy Tax Cheats in Puerto Rico

Verstappen Earns 18th Win of F1 Season in Las Vegas Grand Prix

Bets From UK to US See India as Strong Favorite to Win Cricket World Cup

Suing TikTok Won’t Solve Our Social Media Problems

Who Speaks for the Centrist Voter?

Bring Back the Free Trade Agenda

What Really Makes a Reputation, on The Businessweek Show

The Share of Americans Who Are Mortgage-Free Is at an All-Time High

The Impact and Cost of Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitism on X

Equal-Pay Claims That Broke Birmingham Set to Spread Across UK

She Went After Epstein Fortune and JPMorgan. Then She Got Fired

Texas Faces Threat of Blackouts After Grid Fails to Secure New Power Supply

A $1.5 Trillion Loan Market Gets Stung by Anti-ESG Movement

Toronto’s Answer to Hudson Yards Looks a Lot Like a Mall

Trash Cans Make Techy Comeback in Japan as Tourists Flood Cities

NYC Congestion Pricing Could Unleash a Transportation Revolution

SEC Defers Decisions on Two More Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Echoes of Bitcoin’s 2021 Record Run Emerge in the Derivatives Market

Crypto Firm CoinShares Looks to Buy ETFs From Rival Valkyrie

Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

After decades of competing against each other, two Luxembourg-based satellite rivals are weighing a merger to take on a space industry upstart — billionaire Elon Musk .

source