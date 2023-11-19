Hogwarts Legacy PS4, Xbox One Ports Are Running Surprisingly Well – GameRant

Hogwarts Legacy delivers a surprisingly stable port for last-gen consoles, allowing both PS4 and Xbox One gamers to enjoy it without problems.

Hogwarts Legacy was released for last-gen consoles with a surprisingly solid port. PS4 and Xbox players will now get the chance to play Hogwarts Legacy, and it seems that their experience won’t be considerably worse than when playing on current-gen consoles, despite using outdated hardware.

Originally released on February 7, Hogwarts Legacy is undoubtedly the most successful game of 2023 so far. Recent reports from Warner Bros. show that Hogwarts Legacy was able to sell over 15 million copies so far, and fans are eagerly awaiting more. Now, with the release of last-gen ports, more gamers will be able to play it.

RELATED: Hogwarts Legacy Fan Shows Off Custom Marauder's Map Controller Skin

Players who want to try out Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox One and PS4 won’t be disappointed. A recently released YouTube video by ElAnalistaDeBits, for instance, tested the game on PS4, showing impressive results. The normal version of the console can run the game in 900p at a stable 30 FPS, reaching up to 50 FPS when the frame rate is unlocked. With the PS4 Pro, the stability is similar, but the resolution can be increased up to 1080p.

Overall, not much was lost graphically. Obviously, the draw distance is lower and the quality of the textures was diminished, but it’s not such a noticeable downgrade when compared to the PS5, for example. However, there are some changes that may not please gamers, such as a loading screen when entering or leaving Hogwarts Castle.

Most people in the comments of the video are very pleased to know that the port is running so well. For instance, Micpere1991 affirmed that it was a good idea to not release this version in February, as the extra time working on it paid off. It’s not hard to remember how bad the Cyberpunk 2077 port for PS4 was, for example, and Avalanche was aware of that when deciding not to try a rush job. Another user called Moon Sarito said they were pretty surprised and happy with the results, and expect the Switch version to maintain this level of quality.

While the developers are most likely still tweaking the game to improve its performance on last-gen consoles even more, rumors based on job listings for Avalanche Software seem to indicate that the company may be gearing up for another launch. At the moment, it’s still not 100% clear whether this will be DLC, a Hogwarts Legacy sequel, or a game from another franchise, though.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X with a Nintendo Switch version releasing July 25.

MORE: Hogwarts Legacy Seems to Have A Lot of Cut Content

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Gabriel has been playing games since he was a kid. Loves most RPG games, platformers, and innovative indie games, and can talk for hours about how the first Fallout is the greatest game ever. He graduated as a journalist in 2016 and has been freelancing since then.

source