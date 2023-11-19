Ripple News: XRP Price Might Surge Above $1 By August – Coinpedia Fintech News



Sohrab is a passionate cryptocurrency news writer with over five years of experience covering the industry. He keeps a keen interest in blockchain technology and its potential to revolutionize finance. Whether he’s trading or writing, Sohrab always keeps his finger on the pulse of the crypto world, using his expertise to deliver informative and engaging articles that educate and inspire. When he’s not analyzing the markets, Sohrab indulges in his hobbies of graphic design, minimal design or listening to his favorite hip-hop tunes.

Crypto strategist Dark Defender predicts XRP is poised for a significant breakout in the coming months, potentially reaching $1.33 and $3.82.

Market analyst Egrag suggests XRP could see a 30,000%, or 300x, pump in the foreseeable future based on historical performance data.

XRP typically ends its bear market by registering multiple closes above the Gaussian Channel, a pattern that has led to impressive rallies in the past.

As anticipation grows within the XRP community, renowned crypto strategist Dark Defender recently took to Twitter to share a bullish outlook on the cryptocurrency’s future. The pseudonymous analyst highlights the current quietness within the community as a sign that XRP is ready for a major breakout.

According to Dark Defender’s predictions, XRP could see a significant surge in value within the coming months, potentially reaching new heights of $1.33 and $3.82 after breaking its resistance line.

Egrag, another prominent market analyst, has also chimed in on XRP’s potential, suggesting that the cryptocurrency might be gearing up for an astounding 30,000%, or 300x, pump in the foreseeable future. Egrag’s analysis is based on XRP’s historical performance, indicating that the end of the bear market could be imminent.

#XRP Gaussian Channel & ABC ( 30,000% PUMP):

Historical data is showing that #XRP compelets #BEAR Market by closing multiple closes above the Gaussian Channel & then Dumps & it will signify the last Dump before a Pump:

Case A:

1) Multiple closes above Gaussian Channel

2)… pic.twitter.com/gnJ5n1cttH

Egrag’s research reveals that XRP typically puts an end to its bear market by registering multiple closes above the Gaussian Channel. This pattern has been observed twice in the past, and on both occasions, it was followed by a massive dump before giving way to an impressive rally for the digital asset.

As of press time, XRP’s value sits at $0.42, but the potential for growth is undeniable. The convergence of Dark Defender’s and Egrag’s analyses suggests that investors should keep an eye on XRP as it moves towards breaking the resistance line, potentially leading to a massive surge in value.

I've never seen the #XRPCommunity silent this much.

This means #XRP is ready.

Based on our pattern, the break is imminent anytime from now to #August.

When the resistance line is broken, XRP will first hit $1.33 & then $3.82

I trust #Ripple, XRP

Chin up; our day is near. pic.twitter.com/KdpjzPCS0M

As the XRP community awaits the crypto’s upward trajectory, it’s essential to remember that market predictions are not guarantees. Nonetheless, the insights provided by analysts like Dark Defender and Egrag offer valuable perspectives to investors as they navigate the constantly evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement ×

source