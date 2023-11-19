'iPhone 15 Ultra' Could Still Replace 'Pro Max' Model This Year – MacRumors

Apple’s upcoming high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 15 model may be called the “‌iPhone 15‌ Ultra” after all, replacing the “Pro Max” title, a new rumor claims.



In a September 2022 edition of his weekly “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said there was “potential” for an iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. While the name change was prevalent in several rumors from influential sources like Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in late 2022 and early 2023, the idea has since faded and emphasis has shifted to Apple releasing such a model as a new high-end device next year instead. Now, AppleInsider‘s Andrew O’Hara claims that the “‌iPhone 15‌ Ultra” name is back:

Here’s a late Friday tidbit I’ve heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) August 19, 2023

Here’s a late Friday tidbit I’ve heard for #iPhone15. Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone. This was an early rumor that got backpedaled. Most have since referred to it as iPhone 15 Pro Max. — Andrew O'Hara (@Andrew_OSU) August 19, 2023

O’Hara does not have much of a track record for Apple rumors, but he did share accurate renders of the second-generation AirPods Pro before they launched last year. With its larger display, longer battery life, and periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, the top-tier iPhone could justify the “Ultra” moniker.

Apple’s naming choices are subject to change throughout a product’s development process, often explaining why new devices are titled differently to what rumors have come to suggest. For example, the AirPods Max were largely expected to be called the “AirPods Studio.” Most recently, visionOS was widely expected to be called “xrOS.” The rumored name was found littered throughout Apple’s materials following WWDC, indicating that ‌visionOS‌ was a last-minute switch. Whether Apple will change the name of its “Pro Max” model this year is unknown, but the idea was likely under consideration at minimum and could still be on the table.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

AirDrop over the internet, Apple Music favorites and playlist art, StandBy mode and Action button tweaks, and more.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Revamped models with OLED displays, M3 chip, and redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple platforms.

source