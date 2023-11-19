How to version minimal APIs in ASP.NET Core 6 – InfoWorld

By

ASP.NET Core 6 introduces a simplified hosting model that allows us to build lightweight APIs with minimal dependencies. We have discussed getting started with minimal APIs, using logging and dependency injection with minimal APIs, and testing minimal APIs in previous article here. In this article, we’ll examine how we can implement versioning for our minimal API endpoints.

We’ll illustrate how we can version minimal APIs in ASP.NET 6 Core by following this sequence of six steps:

To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2022 here.

First off, let’s create an ASP.NET Core 6 project in Visual Studio. Following these steps will create a new ASP.NET Core 6 Web API project in Visual Studio 2022:

We’ll use this ASP.NET Core 6 Web API project to create minimal API endpoints and implement API versioning in the sections below.

ASP.NET Core 6 minimal APIs support versioning using any of these three packages:

If you have successfully created an ASP.NET Core 6 web application project in Visual Studio 2022, the next thing you should do is add the necessary NuGet packages to your project. To do this, select the project in the Solution Explorer window, right-click, and select “Manage NuGet Packages….” In the NuGet Package Manager window, search for the following package and install it.

Alternatively, you can install the package via the NuGet Package Manager Console as shown below.

To add API versioning support in the services collection for the minimal API, you should write the following code in the Program.cs file:

Note how the default API version has been specified. The ApiVersionReader property is used to specify the key that will be used by the client to pass the API version when calling the API endpoints. When the value of the AssumeDefaultVersionWhenUnspecified property is true, the default API version will be used if the client has not specified an API version.

Note that you can combine HeaderApiVersionReader and QueryStringApiVersionReader to enable clients to specify version information in multiple ways when calling the API endpoints.

Now define a new version set for your API using the following code.

We’ll use this version set in the next section to create our API endpoints.

We’ll create two endpoints here to keep it simple and focus on versioning our minimal APIs. Write the following code in the Program.cs file to create two endpoints.

Note how we have associated the version set that we created in the previous section. The MapToApiVersion method maps a particular endpoint to a specific version. The IsApiVersionNeutral method marks an endpoint as neutral to API versioning.

Here is the complete source code of the Program.cs file for your reference:

Now press the F5 key in Visual Studio 2022 IDE to run the application. The following screenshot (Figure 1) shows the error you will encounter if you call the /getmessage endpoint without specifying the API version key in the request header.

Figure 1. The /getmessage endpoint throws an error because no API version is specified.

The next screenshot (Figure 2) shows how the output will look when you specify the API version key in the request header and call the /getmessage endpoint again.

Figure 2. The /getmessage endpoint runs successfully because the API version key is specified in the request header.

Because the /gettext endpoint is marked as API version neutral, you don’t need to specify an API version when calling this endpoint. When you execute the /gettext endpoint, the response will look like that shown in the screenshot (Figure 3) below.

Figure 3. The /gettext method executes without having to specify an API version in the request header.

This being a minimal implementation, we have not used a data context, a database, a repository class, or even any model classes. We have merely defined two simple API endpoints to illustrate how we can version minimal APIs in ASP.NET Core 6.

Joydip Kanjilal is a Microsoft MVP in ASP.NET, as well as a speaker and author of several books and articles. He has more than 20 years of experience in IT including more than 16 years in Microsoft .NET and related technologies.

