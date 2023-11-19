Free Fire Advance Server: how to try out the new Free Fire updates … – Softonic EN

Advertisement

If you are a regular player of Garena Free Fire, this is of interest to you. Free Fire Advance Server is a mod where players can test new updates that have not yet been officially released in Free Fire.

This mod of Indonesian origin is basically presented to us as an alternative server. Within it, we will be able to test the news of Free Fire before they are implemented in the official game. The developers publish the news well in advance to be able to identify errors and bugs.

If you want to join the server, you should know that it works through invitation. However, if you want to stay within the Free Fire Advance Server, you will be “obliged” to report bugs you find in your game. If you do, you can earn diamonds that will serve you on the main server.

The most fans of Garena Free Fire should take into account that there are not many differences between Advance Server and the original game. Free Fire Advance Server is more oriented to try and test new functions, although you can also try skins, characters or maps never seen before. The server APK is released approximately every two months and usually coincides with Garena updates (with a span of one week).

The game development team relies heavily on the reports issued by the players. Therefore, only a select number of users can access. The rest will have to wait patiently for the updates to reach the official Garena Free Fire game.

To install Free Fire Advance Server you must have an Android device that is at least updated to Android 4.0.3 or higher. Then, you will have to install the APK file. The space that Free Fire Advance Server occupies only occupies 700 megabytes of storage and does not require you to remove the original Garena Free Fire.

