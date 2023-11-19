Apple's World War II series Masters of the Air premieres in January – The Verge

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Apple’s long-in-the-works WWII drama Masters of the Air is only a few months away. The company announced that the series, which comes from the same minds behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, will start streaming on Apple TV Plus on January 26th. Subsequent episodes will drop every Friday, culminating in the finale on March 15th.

As part of the announcement, we also got a first look at the series in the form of some images:

Masters of the Air was initially announced as an Apple project in 2019 before Apple TV Plus had launched and was billed as the first project from Apple Studios, the company’s relatively new in-house film and TV production arm. It’s notable in large part because it reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman as executive producers after the trio worked on both Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Deadline previously reported that the series cost well over $200 million to produce.

Based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, the show follows “the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II,” Goetzman explained in a statement. It also features a pretty stacked cast, including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa.

Update October 5th, 8:42PM ET: Clarified that the show was announced as an Apple project in 2019.

