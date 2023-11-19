Space Station Science Highlights: Week of June 26, 2023 – NASA

4 min read

Crew members aboard the International Space Station conducted scientific investigations during the week of June 26 that included sampling space station air, water, and surfaces for contaminants; preparing to launch small satellites carrying a variety of student projects; and recording astronauts reading science-related children’s books.

Here are details on some of the investigations currently taking place aboard the orbiting lab:

ISS Internal Environment samples air, water, and surfaces in the space station to provide a baseline of contaminants onboard. Results could identify the effects of a closed space environment on crew health and support development of systems to help maintain that health on future missions to the Moon and Mars. Increased understanding of the effects of closed environments also has applications for humans living in extreme conditions on Earth, such as submarines or the Arctic. During the week, crew members collected samples for the investigation.

The NRCSD-26 mission, sponsored by ISS National Lab, includes five CubeSats carrying projects designed by students at universities in Canada. In addition to their scientific objectives, these projects provide hands-on experience and promote interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) studies and careers. During the week, crew members installed hardware to set up for deployment of these satellites:

For Story Time from Space, sponsored by the ISS National Lab, crew members videotape themselves reading children’s books and completing simple scientific demonstrations. The videos are available from a library that includes accompanying educational materials. This program inspires interest in STEM and provides a tool for educators to meet curriculum and education standards. Improved literacy and STEM proficiency prepares the next generation for future careers, including those related to space. During the week, crew members took video of themselves reading Ticket to Space and Totality!

John Love, ISS Research Planning Integration Scientist

Expedition 69

Station Benefits for Humanity

Latest News from Space Station Research

ISS National Laboratory

CubeSat Launch Initiative

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

source