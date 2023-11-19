Fire TV Stick users offered Sky TV-rivalling upgrade for a much cheaper price – Express

The upgraded device will give you a significant upgrade over your current remote, by including a voice-activated remote finder, TV controls and backlit buttons.
If you have Alexa on any of your devices, you can say “Alexa find my remote”, and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro will emit a ring, making it very easy to find your device.
This useful feature, which puts an end to your rummaging between couch cushions, has been available on Sky for several years.
Owners of the Pro remote are also treated to full backlit keys, which makes it easy for them to see what’s being pressed when the lights get low.
The motion-activated technology illuminates buttons in dimly-lit rooms, and once you try it, you really won’t want to go back to straining your eyes on remotes that don’t light up.
Sky first introduced a backlit remote on its Glass telly in 2021, with the recently released Sky Stream box also now getting this upgrade.
As the name suggests, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro uses Amazon’s popular voice assistance to flip through channels, pause TV and launch apps.
All owners need to do is press the Alexa button in the middle of the remote and give orders to the TV, like finding your popular TV shows or turning down the volume.
There are some other nice bonus extras on this accessory including two buttons that can be customised to launch favourite apps or channels with just one touch. That will save endless time scrolling through menus to find the things you watch the most.
It is important to note that while Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with most Fire TV devices and other popular TVs, soundbars and A/V receivers, however, it is not compatible with all brands or models.
We recommend using this compatibility guide to ensure Alexa Voice Remote Pro is compatible with your Fire TV device before placing an order.
Refer to this list here to check if your device is compatible.
