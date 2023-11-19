Invasion Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time on Apple TV Plus – ComingSoon.net

By Disheeta Maheshwari

The Invasion Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Apple TV Plus. It is titled ‘Old Friends, New Frontiers’. In this final episode, a risky operation will be carried out which is humanity’s last hope. This television show was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. It premiered on August 23, 2023, and follows a weekly release schedule.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Invasion Season 2 Episode 10 release date is October 25, 2023.

The Invasion Season 2 Episode 10 release time is:

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Apple TV Plus.

To watch Episode 10, you can sign up for the Apple TV Plus subscription plan. The Apple TV Plus subscription is priced at $6.99 a month and allows you complete access to its library.

The sci-fi television series showcases the perspective of five ordinary people as aliens invade Earth and threaten the existence of humans. Season 2 focuses on how ordinary people survive amidst all the chaos and try to protect the existence of humanity on Earth. The cast of this Apple TV Plus series includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, and more.

The official synopsis for Invasion reads:

“Earth is visited by an alien species that threatens humanity’s existence; events unfold in real time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.”

Disheeta is an SEO Contributing Writer for ComingSoon, addicted to movies, coffee, traveling, and making the internet a more entertaining place.

Share article

source