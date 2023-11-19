Has a Taylor Swift ‘A Long Time Coming’ Eras Documentary Release Date Been Revealed? – ComingSoon.net

By Mack Ashworth

Those wondering if there is a new Taylor Swift “A Long Time Coming” Eras documentary release date will find all of the must-know details here. Before you get your hopes up, read on for the full story.

No, there is no official Taylor Swift “A Long Time Coming” Eras documentary release date. In fact, there has been no confirmation that an Eras documentary is in the works.

Update: While there still isn’t any confirmation of a documentary, an Eras Tour movie has been announced.

Rumors surrounding a potential Eras docuseries stem from fake promotional images that were created by a fan and shared across social media. These posts tease a new documentary focused on Taylor’s Era tours. Sadly, these are not real.

Unfortunately, for fans of the prolific singer, there has been no word on whether or not Taylor Swift will be releasing a new documentary anytime soon.

At the time of writing, Taylor Swift is not making an Eras documentary for Netflix or Disney Plus.

While it’s possible that the singer is in the process of creating a new documentary, there has been no official confirmation of this, nor any credible leaks that suggest that a new docuseries is in the works.

For now, Taylor Swift fans will have to settle with rewatching the Miss Americana or Reputation shows on Netflix, or the Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney Plus.

If a new Taylor Swift documentary is revealed, you can expect ComingSoon to report on it as soon as possible.

