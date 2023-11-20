GTA 6 news uncovered by fans on LinkedIn, of all places – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

Published 11:47 , 18 July 2023 BST



Last updated 11:47 , 18 July 2023 BST

It’s another day, which means that it’s another glorious day of Grand Theft Auto VI leaks and rumours, albeit this time from an unexpected source.

Rockstar Games announced that it was working on GTA VI back in February 2023. Unfortunately, since that time, official details on the next entry for the immensely popular series have been very vague. In fact, it’s been practically non-existent.

All we’ve had to make do with are the infamous gameplay leaks as well as speculative information claiming that GTA VI will feature two playable characters and could see the return of the Miami-inspired location of Vice City, a location that fans of the series will be very familiar with.

In a post shared on Reddit, the LinkedIn page belonging to an ex-Rockstar Games employee named Sayan Saha revealed some details of when he had worked on Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s worth mentioning that the Roman numeral for GTA VI has since been removed from his profile, but not before a screenshot of the details was taken.

Saha claimed on his profile that he has worked on: “the upcoming GTA, GTA Trilogy Remaster & GTA V next-gen update.” It continued: “Completed 500+ in-game 2D assets for the upcoming GTA title – Comprising of 25+ unique brands to the title- identity design with merchandising, interior prop labels- labels on items which are commonly found in the interiors the game was being modelled after.”

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released sometime between 2024 to 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

While this LinkedIn information may come from an apparent reputable source, we should still take all rumours and speculation with a pinch of salt, until proven otherwise. That being said, Rockstar Games, please give us a GTA VI gameplay trailer and release date. We’ll be your best friends forever (probably).

