Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) recent 7.1% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures – Yahoo Finance

Institutions' substantial holdings in Adobe implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 84% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And so it follows that institutional investors was the group most impacted after the company's market cap fell to US$157b last week after a 7.1% drop in the share price. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 13% for shareholders. Also referred to as "smart money", institutions have a lot of sway over how a stock's price moves. As a result, if the downtrend continues, institutions may face pressures to sell Adobe, which might have negative implications on individual investors.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Adobe.

Check out our latest analysis for Adobe

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Adobe does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Adobe's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Adobe. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.6% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Adobe Inc.. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$403m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Adobe. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Adobe .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk railed against “bogus” media reports accusing him of antisemitism, issuing his strongest response yet after endorsing antisemitic content in a post on X that provoked outrage and alienated advertisers like Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman's Shock Ouster From OpenAIOpenAI Leaders' Efforts to Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board RoleOpenAI Taps ex-Twitch CEO to Lead as Altman Joins MicrosoftOpenAI’s Murati Aims to Re-Hire Altman,

I'm 73 and my 401(k) hasn't been doing well for the last few years. Would it be a good idea for me to withdraw my money from my 401(k) and pay the tax that I will have to pay eventually anyway, and then invest the rest of my money in CDs? -Archie Your desire for […] The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 73 and My 401(k) ‘Hasn't Been Doing Well.’ Should I Withdraw My Money and Invest in CDs? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Results from the stock market's 2023 darling could drive the direction of the market in the week ahead.

Berkshire Hathaway’s latest 13F filing is a "cautious" signal for retail investors.

Investors raced to reinstate Altman after the OpenAI board fired him Friday. But Elon Musk says for AI safety reasons the true reason for the firing must be revealed.

Bayer fell around 20% after it stopped a late-stage study for a cardiovascular drug early due to lack of efficacy and was ordered to pay around $1.6 billion in a lawsuit relating to its Roundup weedkiller.

Many view Warren Buffett as one of the greatest stock pickers of all time, if not the greatest, so you might be surprised to learn that he owns two ETFs in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) portfolio. Not only that, but the only two ETFs that he owns are broad market ETFs — the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). I’m bullish on these ETFs based on their fantastic long-term track records and their low fees. Plus, if they are worthy of a spot in Buf

The surprise disclosure of a confidential number negotiated between Google and Apple reverberated across Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

(Bloomberg) — Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman defended Elon Musk after major advertisers pulled ads from social media site X over antisemitic commentary. Most Read from BloombergOpenAI Leaders' Efforts to Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board RoleThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman's Shock Ouster From OpenAIOpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore AltmanAltman Sought Billions For Chip Venture Before OpenAI OusterOpenAI’s Murati Aims to Re-Hire Altman, Brockman After ExitsMusk

(Bloomberg) — Since OpenAI fired its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on Friday, a host of players across the tech industry have come onto the scene.Most Read from BloombergThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman's Shock Ouster From OpenAIOpenAI Leaders' Efforts to Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board RoleOpenAI Taps ex-Twitch CEO to Lead as Altman Joins MicrosoftOpenAI’s Murati Aims to Re-Hire Altman, Brockman After ExitsOpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore

My wife and I are both 65 years old. She will retire this year and I'll work until I'm 67. We'll get about $42,000 in Social Security and have about $1 million in savings. Can we live on $90,000 per … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We're 65, Have $1 Million Saved and $42K in Social Security Benefits. Can We Live on $90K Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

The company doesn't have a seat on the board. What it does have is arguably more powerful.

Probate is a legal process that verifies the validity of a deceased person’s will. This includes addressing debts and distributing remaining assets. If you die without a will or a living trust, probate can substantially influence the transfer of your assets. Here's what you need to know to avoid the probate process. If you want […] The post How to Avoid Probate on Your Bank Accounts appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

(Bloomberg) — Oil rose above $81 a barrel in London as traders are waiting to see whether the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia will intervene to bolster prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman's Shock Ouster From OpenAIOpenAI Leaders' Efforts to Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board RoleOpenAI Taps ex-Twitch CEO to Lead as Altman Joins MicrosoftOpenAI’s Murati Aims to Re-Hire Altman, Brockman After ExitsOpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore Al

A Missouri jury ordered Bayer to pay $1.56 billion to four plaintiffs who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused injuries including cancer, a verdict that could intensify investor pressure on the German drugs and agricultural chemicals company to change its legal strategy. The Cole County, Missouri jury found on Friday that Bayer's Monsanto business was liable for claims of negligence, design defects and failing to warn plaintiffs of the potential dangers of using Roundup, according to court documents. Valorie Gunther of New York, Jimmy Draeger of Missouri and Daniel Anderson of California were awarded a combined $61.1 million in compensatory damages and $500 million each in punitive damages.

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI’s interim Chief Executive Officer Mira Murati plans to re-hire her ousted predecessor Sam Altman and former President Greg Brockman in a capacity that has yet to be finalized, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman's Shock Ouster From OpenAIOpenAI Leaders' Efforts to Bring Back Altman Reach Impasse Over Board RoleOpenAI Taps ex-Twitch CEO to Lead as Altman Joins MicrosoftOpenAI’s Murati Aims to Re

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have estate or inheritance taxes or both. The rules can change from year to year.

Living on $2,000 per month is doable, but you won’t be able to live just anywhere. This is important because at the time of writing the average Social Security benefit paid is $1,701 per month. With a small retirement portfolio, you can relatively easily add a few hundred dollars to that amount, bringing your household […] The post Where Can I Retire on $2,000 a Month? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The Federal Reserve seems to be done with its aggressive interest rate hikes, economists say. That could turbocharge stocks and your 401(k).

source