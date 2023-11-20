Adobe expands Frame.io video platform to support image and PDF … – The Verge

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

Adobe has announced several product updates ahead of the 2023 NAB Show, including the addition of text-based video editing features to Premier Pro and the expansion of the Frame.io cloud-based video collaboration platform to include photos and PDFs. The Frame.io update is designed to increase remote collaboration across departments and appeal to a wider range of creative professionals and businesses by introducing a new end-to-end workflow to capture, edit, review, and approve content through one centralized hub.

The new Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrations now enable photographers to directly transfer RAW, JPEG, and HEIF files from their cameras to the Frame.io cloud platform where the images can be reviewed by editors, reducing the need to physically transfer files from memory cards and hard drives. As was previously announced at last year’s Adobe Max conference, the Fujifilm X-H2S and X-H2 are the first still image cameras that can connect directly to Frame.io natively — though its worth noting that a separate camera attachment (available for $999) is required to wirelessly connect to the internet.

Support for PDFs allows Frame.io users to share and review written materials like scripts or press releases alongside their associated video or photography assets in real time as the project develops. Like Frame.io’s existing video support, PDF files and photos (including annotations) can be accessed and edited on iPhones, iPads, and the web.

“Frame.io’s latest innovations expand the platform’s appeal to new market segments, address the needs of non-video creatives focusing on images and marketing materials, and continue our commitment to making our most powerful tools accessible for all creators,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of creative product group and digital media growth at Adobe.

Frame.io ‘s Forensic Watermarking can help protect video footage even if the file is copied or externally recorded

Adobe also unveiled a new Forensic Watermarking security feature that the company boldly claims makes Frame.io “the world’s most secure creative collaboration platform.” Video assets that are at least 30 seconds long can be embedded with invisible pixel-level watermarks that persist regardless of screen recording, file copying, and external recording. Forensic Watermarking allows Frame.io users to more easily investigate any sensitive content leaks, revealing asset ID codes that can identify projects, teams, accounts, user location, and playback time within hours of launching an audit.

In addition to the Frame.io updates, a new AI-powered text-based editing feature is coming to Adobe’s Premiere Pro video editing software, designed to help reduce the time required to quickly rearrange clips or caption video by automatically analyzing and transcribing footage.

Set to arrive in May later this year, text-based editing can identify different speakers within video footage and transcribe them separately to distinguish them during editing. Premiere Pro users can search for exact words or phrases within a transcript window to see where they appear in the video timeline. Clips can be rearranged simply by copying and pasting the transcribed sentences into the desired order you want them to appear, and the transcriptions can be applied as captions on the video at the press of a button.

