GTA 6 release date blow: New Rockstar rumours hint at Grand Theft Auto 6 delay – Express

As I previously reported, there had been plans for a RDR1 remaster/remake for a while, but post-GTA Trilogy debacle those plans got shelved,” reads a Zack Zwiezen tweet.
“However, I was told that the RDR1 remaster wasn’t dead, just taking a pause until closer/after GTA6’s launch.”
If the rumours are true, then fingers crossed the release of Red Dead Remastered doesn’t interfere with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is tipped to makes its debut between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.
That’s based on comments made by Rockstar parent company Take-Two during a recent investors call.
“Fiscal 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our Company,” Take-Two explains. “For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success.
“In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow.”
Fans already know a little bit about the next Grand Theft Auto, following a huge leak last year.
Judging by the leaks, it looks like the new Grand Theft Auto will take place in Vice City, and will feature male and female playable characters.
In one scene the characters were shown robbing a diner, which backs up earlier reports of a Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic.
Another leak suggests Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature multiple drag racing strips, as well as at least one farm.
