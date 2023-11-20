The 29 Best (And Free) ChatGPT And Generative AI Courses And Resources – Forbes

Knowing how to get the best results out of the new breed of generative AI tools that are causing a storm is quickly becoming a critical tech skill.

By now, most of us have probably played around with tools like ChatGPT or Stable Diffusion. They’re a lot of fun, but they also have the potential to be helpful in many aspects of our lives.

Taking some advice from experts who can explain the advanced features and best practices is likely to be time well spent for just about everybody. So, here’s a list of some of the best courses, guides, and short tutorials that I’ve come across so far. The best thing is these are all completely free. And if you’ve found a resource (or even made one yourself) that you think people will find helpful, please let me know in the comments!

ChatGPT and language AI

Prompt Engineering Course for ChatGPT

A Vanderbilt University course delivered through Coursera that acts as an introduction to writing useful and effective prompts for those with little to no technical skills.

ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers

As the name suggests, this is aimed at those who want to code applications using ChatGPT. It’s taught by AI mastermind Andrew Ng, along with OpenAI’s Isa Fulford, and as it is currently free for a limited time, that’s enough for me to recommend it to anyone who wants to start building an understanding of the more technical side of ChatGPT!

ChatGPT Prompt Engineering Course

Does what it says on the tin! A short, friendly course that starts with the very basics and then moves on to some tips and techniques for writing more advanced prompts.

Datacamp: Introduction to ChatGPT

An introductory guide to writing more useful prompts along with a primer on some of the more popular business use cases for ChatGPT.

ChatGPT for Beginners: The Ultimate Use Cases For Everyone

A free course covering using ChatGPT for everyday work and business tasks, as well as building passive income streams and everyday life.

The Fundamentals of ChatGPT

This course should take one and a half to three hours to work through, so it’s pretty short, and in that time, you’ll learn the basic techniques for putting it to work before moving on to some more technical aspects covering how it is built and trained.

A Comprehensive Beginner’s Guide to Google Bard

Google’s AI text chatbot interface launched recently and offers a few features that differentiate it from competitors; for example, it will soon be a part of Google Search, which is still the world’s most popular search engine.

AI Art and Design

Midjourney Prompt Tricks for Beginners and Veterans

A short, one-hour video introduction to some of the key prompts, tricks, and tips that anyone can use to start making better images with Midjourney.

How To Use Midjourney, AI Art, and ChatGPT to Create an Amazing Website

A video outlining a process for creating websites using a combination of generative AI tools.

Stable Diffusion

A course provided by the University of Central Florida detailing beginner and advanced methods for this powerful AI image tool.

Stable Diffusion – Master AI Course

This one-hour video course covers some of the more technical functionality of the image generation tool, such as Python integrations. It’s free, but you can leave the author a tip if you like it.

Stable Diffusion Prompt Tutorial

Learn the basics of prompt engineering to create the images you want.

How To Build A Website With ChatGPT

A tutorial covering how to use ChatGPT to design and build a WordPress website.

AI Music and Audio

How To Generate AI Music

An informative article introducing the topic of AI music creation along with some of the most popular AI tools, including Jukebox, AIVA, and Beatoven.

3 ChatGPT Music Prompts for Generating Chords and Lyrics

Did you know ChatGPT can create music – sort of? While it can’t generate sounds, it can write lyrics and chord progressions. This article explains the process.

Introduction to Ai in Music Production using GPT and Jukebox

How to use OpenAI’s Jukebox generative music AI to create entire songs from scratch, incorporating lyrics from ChatGPT.

The Secrets of Making Music with the AI Jukebox

Another approach to creating music with Jukebox, but this one requires some experience with Python coding.

Video-based Generative AI

How To Create an AI Generated Video with ChatGPT, Synthesia, and Descript

Combining the outputs of different generative AI tools is the best way to make truly customized videos with AI right now. This tutorial describes a simple process.

How To Make Cool AI Videos (Step-by-Step)

Short Youtube video walking through the process of installing and using the Deforum plugin for Stable Diffusion, which lets you make video animations.

How To Use an AI Music Video Generator

A straightforward article with video examples that walks you through some of the options available to musicians wanting to use AI to create videos to accompany their songs.

Learn Descript in Just 15 Minutes

Descript is a powerful AI video editing tool that converts video into an editable text transcript. This is a short, clear video on understanding how to use it.

Pictory AI Tutorial for Beginners

Pictory makes it extremely simple to create short, branded videos and animations as a fun, creative project or to promote a business or service. This is a video tutorial presented in four short parts that will show you the ropes.

Generative AI for Data and Analytics

Practical Data Science on AWS: Generative AI

Presented by DeepLearning.AI, this is a webinar-based tutorial introducing the practical aspects of using tools like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion for data science tasks within the AWS cloud.

Excel AI – Data Analysis Made Easy

A guide to getting started using the language-based generative AI functionality in Excel to uncover insights in your data.

Building Applications

How To Use ChatGPT to Write Code

How To Use ChatGPT to Create an App

Two great articles from ZDNet covering the basics of getting ChatGPT to generate and debug code and how to put it all together into a working app.

Building An App From Scratch With ChatGPT

A video tutorial that takes you step-by-step through the process of creating a to-do list app, learning techniques that can be applied to creating any apps or software.

How to Build a Full App With ChatGPT in 20 Minutes

A short video demonstrating the entire process of creating a simple cryptocurrency-related application.

Build A Chatbot in Python with ChatGPT

Using a chatbot to build a chatbot is just one of the amazing things you can do with generative AI in 2023.

