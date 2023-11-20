Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more – Digital Trends

Riot Games’ League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift are some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Now, they are all a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. As those games are all free-to-play, the real benefit of this partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive lots of in-game bonuses that’ll save time and money.

As this partnership affects four games, each of which has its own rewards, it can be tough to fully digest all the benefits one can get in Riot Games’ catalog of titles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. To help, we’re breaking down all of the in-game bonuses players can see in League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift after doing so.

Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will save League of Legends players a lot of money as they’ll immediately have access to all 162 Champions in the game. From Vi to K’Sante, you will no longer be limited when it comes to which League of Legends champion to use. Riot Games confirmed that this will apply to all future champions as well. While that alone is a massive boon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that play League of Legends, connecting the accounts will also net players a 20% XP Boost as well as a Masterwork Chest and Key.

The Xbox Game Pass benefits for Valorant mirror those of League of Legends. Connecting your Xbox Game Pass and Riot accounts will net Valorant players all 20 Agents in the game and access to any future Agents as soon as they are released. In addition, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also see a 20% Match XP boost for Battlepass, Event Pass, and Agent Contract progress. Players who connect their accounts before January 1 will also get a Pocket Sage Gun Buddy.



Right now, Legends of Runeterra players will get two things if they connect their Xbox Game Pass and Riot Games accounts before January 1, 2023. First, they will get all cards in the Foundations Set, giving Xbox Game Pass all the tools they’ll need to start making good, competitive decks. Second, those who connect accounts can also get a Prismatic Chest free of charge before January 1, 2023.

Teamfight Tactics’ benefits are quite a bit different from the other Riot Games titles. Anyone who ever links the Riot and Xbox Game Pass accounts will get 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians in Teamfight Tactics. The other benefits are more time sensitive. Linking accounts before January 1, 2023, will garner players a Little Legend Rare egg. Meanwhile, 4 Arena Skins will be available for free until April 2023 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. After that, only 1 Arena Skin will be available on a monthly rotation.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s benefits won’t unlock until January 2023, but players will still want to pay attention to them as they match the bonuses for the original version of this MOBA. All 80+ Champions will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and any future Champions that come to the game will be free of charge as well. League of Legends: Wild Rift players that are Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also see a 20% XP boost and get a Random Emote Chest as a bonus.

Hopefully, this breakdown makes it very clear what Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get from each title in Riot Games’ lineup. Make sure you connect your accounts before January 1, 2023, so you get access to all of the potential benefits.

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature are shaping up to be the most important video game showcases to watch this month. Across these two back-to-back showcases today, Microsoft will give us a comprehensive look at what’s coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass from its first-party studios and then finally give us the deep dive into Starfield that we’ve been waiting for since it was announced in 2018.

Because Sony has already held its PlayStation Showcase and Nintendo hasn’t revealed any plans for a Nintendo Direct this month, it looks like this will be the big first-party showcase of June. With the presentation happening later today, we’re laying out how you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature and explaining what you can expect from it.

When is the Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT today, June 11. Microsoft has not said how long the Xbox Games Showcase will be this year, but previous presentations have typically been between an hour and an hour-and-a-half long.

When is the Starfield Direct

Microsoft has stated that the Starfield Direct will begin “immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase.” Because we don’t know how long the Xbox Games Showcase is, though, we don’t know exactly when this portion of the livestream will begin. We also don’t know quite how long the Starfield Direct will last. To be safe, we recommend you set aside two or three hours to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft is promoting and live-streaming this pair of showcases across most of its gaming-focused social media platforms. As such, you can tune into the shows on Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages as well as Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Deaf fans can even experience the show thanks to a version of the show on YouTube with audio descriptions and stream on the XboxASL Twitch page.

Sony revealed the next batch of three games that will be available throughout May 2023 as part of PlayStation Plus Essential. The lineup includes Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. All are very solid games in their respective genres, but interestingly, they are all also games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will already have access to.

Grid Legends is the headlining game for this month, and it’s a racing game from Codemasters where the standout feature is a story mode framed like a racing documentary with live-action interviews. While I had mixed feelings about the game and the mode when reviewing it last year, those looking for a basic but enjoyable racing game to tide them over until the next Forza Motorsport, Test Drive Unlimited, or The Crew can have some fun with it. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’re also able to play this game on that platform thanks to EA Play.

For those that are still in a sporty mood, Descenders is an enjoyable downhill biking game that’ll scratch the same gaming itch as series like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Then, there’s Chivalry 2, a very intense multiplayer game set in medieval times, which gives it a very welcome change in setting compared to many of its multiplayer peers. Both games are currently playable if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, but will likely leave the service at a later date.

If you are subscribed to both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, you will be fine skipping out on May’s PS Plus Essential titles. If you only own a PlayStation console, though, or want to guarantee that you’ll still have these games after they leave Xbox Game Pass, then definitely consider downloading them. These games will all be available with PS Plus from May 1 until June 6. Make sure you pick up April’s PS Plus Essential games before May 1 as well.

While Microsoft was been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s slow-growing exclusive lineup — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to later in 2023 — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass gives gamers access to a massive library of games that includes throwback hits, brand-new titles on release day, and indie darlings. These games can be played on Xbox consoles, PC, mobile, and even Steam Deck.

