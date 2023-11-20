'Haunted Mansion' Movie Coming to Disney+ This October – WDW News Today

Shannen Ace
The 2023 “Haunted Mansion” movie will be streaming on Disney+ beginning on October 4, 2023, Disney announced during Destination D23 Sunday morning.
Welcome foolish mortals 🔮
#HauntedMansion appears October 4 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cc7vWJaIMk
The cast of “Haunted Mansion” includes LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Dawson portrays Gabbie, who moves into the Haunted Mansion with her son, Travis (Chase Dillon). They call in Owen Wilson’s priest, Kent, who contacts LaKeith Stanfield’s Ben to help take care of the ghost problem.
“Haunted Mansion” is directed by Justin Simien from a screenplay by Katie Dippold. It’s produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.
This is the second attempt to adapt the classic ride into a film, following the poorly received 2003 “The Haunted Mansion” directed by Rob Minkoff and starring Eddie Murphy.
Director Guillermo del Toro was also attached to make a new “Haunted Mansion” film and even turned in a script a decade ago, but this never came to fruition.
