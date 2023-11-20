After Bard, Google working on new Midjourney-like image creation AI: Report – Business Today

Feedback

Google is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology similar to Midjourney for image creation. The company is also working on some AI projects to enhance its advertising capabilities, according to a report by CNBC. The company has given the green light to plans that involve leveraging generative AI, powered by large language models (LLMs), to automate advertising and ad-supported consumer services.

The report suggests that Google is working on its own internal product similar to Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and DALL-E for image creation. The listed software enables the rapid rendering of images in various styles based on text-based instructions from users. Microsoft also rolled out its own Image-generation AI tool on Edge and Bing. The company offers a total of 100 credits for free, which get replenished daily. Google could also integrate its image-generation tool with Search to make it more accessible.

Ahead of Google I/O, Google introduced PaLM 2, its latest LLM, trained on text data to generate human-like responses to queries and commands. The documents cited in the report reveal that certain teams within Google are now planning to use PaLM 2-powered tools, enabling advertisers to create their own media assets and suggesting video ideas to YouTube creators.

Google has been testing PaLM 2 in the context of YouTube youth content, such as titles and descriptions. For content creators, the technology has been utilized to experiment with providing five video ideas based on relevant topics.

Google Bard

Google Bard was off to a rocky start earlier this year. However, the tech giant has managed to roll out the conversation AI chatbot to over 180 countries, including India. The chatbot is still in the testing phase but there is not waiting period. The announcement was made at Google I/O 2023.

